94 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 94 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 94 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 94 is currently worn by veteran defensive end Rasheem Green, who’s expected to serve as a key rotational piece off the edge. But there have been some other memorable players to don the number, including Robert Quinn.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With 94 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 94 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

DE Rasheem Green: 2023-present

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

DT Andrew Brown: 2022

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DE Robert Quinn: 2020-22

DE Leonard Floyd: 2016-19

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

DE Cornelius Washington: 2013-15

DE Chauncey Davis: 2011

DE Nick Reed: 2011

DT Marcus Harrison: 2008-09

LB Brendan Ayanbadejo: 2005-07

DE Alain Kashama: 2004

NT Keith Traylor: 2001-03

LB Ty Hallock: 2000

DT Shane Burton: 1999

DE John Thierry: 1994-96

DT Dick Chapura: 1987-99

LB Mike January: 1987

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire