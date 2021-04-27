82-year-old former Giant charged with possession of 7 kilos of cocaine

Clyde Hall, an 82-year-old former New York Giants player who is on home confinement for a fraud conviction, has been arrested on federal drug charges.

According to WNBC-TV in New York, Hall, who played under the names “Pete” and “Peter,” was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of and intent to distribute about seven kilograms of suspected cocaine, according to the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Per WNBC: “Hall, a former professional football player with the New York Giants, was previously sentenced in 2010 to 20 years in prison following his conviction for various financial fraud crimes. Hall was serving his prison sentence and was recently released to home confinement by the Bureau of Prisons under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.”

Hall, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound offensive end, was a 12th-round pick out of Marquette by the Giants in the 1960 NFL draft.

Hall played just one season for Big Blue, appearing in 12 games (two starts) in 1961 and catching two passes for a total of 22 yards.