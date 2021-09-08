8 available NBA free agents teams should be paying attention to

NBA teams are 99% finished assembling their opening-day roster and all of the big-name and mid-tier free agents are off the board. That 1%, though, can make a difference.

Many teams are still clinging to a few open roster spots, and others can create an opening by cutting a non-guaranteed contract.

Here are a handful of free agents who may be able to help, either on the floor or in the locker room.

MICHAEL BEASLEY

Beasley last had a cup of coffee with the Bubble Nets before testing positive for COVID-19 before ever joining his teammates. At 32 years old, he’s still got a fair amount of basketball in the tank. Beasley is a score-first, ask questions later forward of the Carmelo Anthony ilk. Except he never capitalized on the potential he flashed as a 19-point-per-game scorer for the Timberwolves in 2011.

Never say never: The Trail Blazers, Anthony’s former team, are reportedly interested in adding Beasley to the fold.

JJ REDICK

Reddick is easily the best available player on the market, but he’s in no rush to return to the court. Instead, the veteran sharpshooter wants to sign with a team midseason, a savvy move to see how the playing field shakes out before making a decision.

That decision, however, has New York City ties: Redick has a house in Brooklyn and has been linked to the Nets as a supplementary gunner alongside the resident Joe Harris. Brooklyn isn’t too far from Madison Square Garden, either, and while the Nets may have loftier aspirations this season, the Knicks can offer Redick a bigger role on a younger team.

WESLEY MATTHEWS

At soon-to-be 35 years old, Matthews’ best years are far behind him. He played for the Bucks two seasons ago and the Lakers last season, missing championship opportunities on both squads. He’s still a 3-and-D threat, but his lateral quickness and athleticism has declined, as has his efficiency from deep. Matthews is still a quality veteran and a threat to knock down an open shot, but he may be more in a mentor role than making an impact on the floor.

Avery Bradley has something to prove. Once revered as one of the league’s most ferocious perimeter defenders, Bradley has become somewhat of an afterthought since opting out of the Orlando Bubble during the Lakers’ championship run. He started last season on a playoff-bound Miami Heat team, but was part of the deal that landed Victor Oladipo. Bradley is only 30 years old and is still a pesky, even shutdown defender. He averaged 8.5 points per game and shot 42% from three before his trade to Houston, proving he may be a valuable contributor on the right team.

For motivational purposes only: If a team needs a leader of its bench mob, look no further than Theo Pinson, the animated, dancing backup to the backup (to the backup) point guard. Pinson got his start in Brooklyn, but the Nets waived him just ahead of their trip to the Orlando bubble. He hasn’t proven to be a consistent shooter or playmaker — hence why he has spent more time on the bench than on the floor — but every team needs that one player who sets the tone for its bench mob.

DEMARCUS COUSINS

Just how much does Boogie Cousins have left in the tank? A team in need of a low-risk, high-reward investment would be remiss not to find out. Boogie is a former perennial All-Star whose career was derailed by a series of injuries: first a torn Achilles, then a quad strain, then an ACL tear, all within an 18-month span with both tears happening to the same leg. Cousins has since recovered and averaged about nine points and 6.5 rebounds for the Clippers last season. If he’s no longer a hothead on the court, a team could take a flier on him as a reclamation project.

BRANDON GOODWIN

Goodwin spent each of his last two seasons backing up Trae Young before losing that job, first to Rajon Rondo, then to Lou Williams. The season before, he was a reserve on Jamal Murray’s Denver Nuggets. At only 25 years old, Goodwin has a lot more to show. It’s unclear whether he’ll get that chance or play overseas.

PAT MCCAW

McCaw was best known for his streak of championships, winning back-to-back rings in his rookie and sophomore seasons with the Warriors, then winning a third the following season after signing with Kawhi Leonard’s Toronto Raptors midseason. The legend of Pat McCaw, however, outgrew his actual impact on the floor. He suffered a scary spinal injury at the end of the 2019-20 season and only played five games for the Raptors last season before they cut him from the roster. If he’s healthy, he brings length and athleticism, plus a little bit of luck.