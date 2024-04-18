70th PIT tips off at Churchland High School in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — With dozens of professional scouts on hand, 64 of the top college seniors in the nation converged at Churchland High School for the 70th Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

One of the top performers on night one Wednesday came from St. John’s big man Joel Soriano.

At 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, Soriano opened up play with a 28-point, 12-rebound performance.

“Just to be able to play in front of 31 teams, no other invitational does it,” Soriano said.

His team lost their game, but this event is less about wins and losses and more about players showcasing their skills against top tier competition.

Virginia Tech guard Hunter Cattoor received an invite to the PIT.

The former Hokies sharpshooter looks at the PIT as a bit of a job audition.

“You have to go out there and prove yourself and seize the opportunity,” Cattoor said.

Cattoor scored nine points, pulled in five rebounds and had three assists in his opening PIT game.

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament runs through Saturday at Churchland High School.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.