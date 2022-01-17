These 7 players are no longer on Penn State’s roster for 2022

The offseason of transition in Happy Valley continued Monday with Penn State officially removing a handful of players from its football roster. Penn State is continuing to turn the page to the 2022 season by making changes to its staff and its roster. On Monday, the speculation about whether or not certain players would be returning for another year or not was finally put to rest.

As noted by Audrey Snyder of The Athletic, via Twitter, Penn State offensive linemen Mike Miranda and Anthony Whigan, wide receivers Daniel Georgia and Cam Sullivan-Brown, defensive tackle Fred Hansard, cornerback AJ Lytton, and safety Drew Hartlaub were nowhere to be found on the updated roster provided by Penn State.

Penn State updated the roster. Among the players who are no longer listed/not sticking around for another season:

OL Mike Miranda

OL Anthony Whigan

WR Daniel George

WR Cam Sullivan-Brown

DT Fred Hansard

CB AJ Lytton

Saf. Drew Hartlaub — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) January 17, 2022

There are not any real surprises on that list of players that are no longer appearing on the roster. Miranda, Whigan, Hartlaub, Hansard, Sullivan-Brown, were redshirt seniors. Lytton and George had gone through four years of eligibility and neither figured to play into the plans for their respective positions in 2022 had they chosen to stay another season.

At this point, it is unknown if any player still with eligibility will choose to enter his name in the transfer portal, but being removed from the Penn State roster does seem to confirm their days at Penn State are officially over.

All of this roster cleanup is just another step in what should be a pivotal offseason leading into a highly scrutinized season for James Franklin and his Nittany Lions.

