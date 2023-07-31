6 takeaways from Day 4 of Patriots training camp practice

The New England Patriots were back on the field on Sunday for their fourth training camp practice.

There was more red zone work in this practice, but coach Bill Belichick did open things up a bit more, which seemed to help the offense.

It’s still clear that the offense struggles when the field shortens, but they showed a bit more life when there was more room to work in competitive drills.

Offensive guard Michael Onwenu, running back Ty Montgomery, offensive tackle Calvin Anderson and special teamer Cody Davis were still absent from practice. Meanwhile, rookie center/guard Jake Andrews and wideout Kayshon Boutte were the newest additions to the list.

Here are six takeaways from Day 4 of Patriots training camp:

Conor McDermott getting first-team reps

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Training camp opened with Riley Reiff being the Patriots’ top option at right tackle, but it might not end that way.

The veteran offensive lineman took the backseat for a second straight day to Conor McDermott. That does create some level of concern for a Patriots team that chose to pass on using one of their premium draft picks on a replacement tackle for Isaiah Wynn.

For the second-straight day, Conor McDermott is getting reps ahead of Riley Reiff at right tackle. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) July 30, 2023

The offensive line held together like paper mache in a hurricane last season. McDermott is a reliable backup, and Calvin Anderson provides depth at the position. Reiff is 34 years old playing on a one-year deal with $4.15 million guaranteed.

Unless one of the veterans step up or rookie fourth-round draft pick Sidy Sow hits his stride early, the right tackle position could once again be a trouble spot for the Patriots this season.

Jack Jones' stock on the rise

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Jones got in work playing opposite of rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the top defensive unit on Sunday. It was a giant step in the right direction for Jones, who had been working in with the second team throughout training camp.

The former Arizona State standout didn’t waste the opportunity, either.

He got in on a pass break-up against backup quarterback Bailey Zappe that could have been an interception headed the other way. Jones has serious talent and potential as an outside cornerback. Assuming he’s able to stay on the field, he could make a formidable combination with Gonzalez, while Jonathan Jones or Marcus Jones kick inside.

Jack Jones is so instinctual. Just almost jumped a Zappe attempt to Demario Douglas. Would’ve been a pick six, but a solid pass break up. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) July 30, 2023

Jack Jones showed flashes of what he could be last season. So this is the year where the team hopes to see him come into his own and finally take flight.

Is Michael Onwenu nearing a return?

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Patriots starting guard Michael Onwenu, who is the best offensive lineman on the roster, was spotted doing conditioning work. He missed all of the spring practices, while recovering from an offseason ankle surgery.

It’s still unclear when he’s expected to make a return. The offensive line could use a boost with the way they’ve been bullied at times on the field, particularly in the red zone.

Not having Onwenu for any extended point was always going to be a problem for the Patriots. So the fact that he’s actually working out in some capacity and going through drills is a big positive.

Mac Jones gets hot in competitive team drills

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Jones was seeing the field well in 11-on-11s on Sunday. He was picking his targets methodically and taking what the defense gave him. If anything, it was a great example of what he’ll have to do this season to help give the offensive unit a fighting chance.

Probably the best sequence of 11s for Mac. Not much down the field yet. But he was on time and seeing it well. Think he was feeling it, too, crowd roared when he was dancing after a TD. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) July 30, 2023

The Patriots lack a true No. 1 receiver on the roster. They don’t have that elite playmaker that can consistently separate and beat one-on-one coverage. So a lot of what they do will rely heavily on timing, precision and taking advantage of mismatches.

Jones will have to consistently fit passes in tight windows, while also being careful not to turn the ball over. It’s a tall order for a third-year quarterback on his third straight offensive coordinator, but Jones has the talent to make it work.

Jalen Mills spoils Bailey Zappe's strong day

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s practice was easily one of the better practices for the Patriots’ quarterbacks. Bailey Zappe looked especially strong in the early sequences, but on his final rep, he was picked off by veteran safety Jalen Mills after attempting to force a throw to tight end Scotty Washington.

After practice, Mills talked about getting beat by the same play earlier in camp for a touchdown. That mistake prompted him to study the film and make the necessary adjustments for the next time he saw a play like that thrown at him.

Jalen Mills intercepted Bailey Zappe late in practice. He said he gave up a TD on the same play earlier in camp. Studied the film, realized what he did wrong and was able to make the play today. pic.twitter.com/qPzLm1oVC7 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 30, 2023

He was obviously licking his chops when seeing it again from Zappe and company. That entire sequence just shows how important the mental work is when it comes to being prepared on the football field.

Mills remains locked in a heated battle with Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers and Joshuah Bledsoe for the top safety spot opposite of Kyle Dugger.

Rookie Marte Mapu moves up to the first-team defense

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie third-round draft pick Marte Mapu is making a strong impression early at training camp. That much was made clear when seeing him take the field with the first-team defense on Sunday. He still had on the red non-contract jersey, but he looked like he belonged when working in with the starters.

Marte Mapu repping with the starting defense for the opening 11-on-11 period 👀 — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) July 30, 2023

One of the biggest questions since the draft is where Mapu would fit into the Patriots offense. He’s a rare hybrid playmaker with the versatility to play safety, linebacker or even come off the edge.

The Patriots had him at linebacker in this particular practice, which is a clear area in need of an upgrade. Mapu has the sideline-to-sideline speed, coupled with the playmaking abilities against both the run and pass to make an impact right out of the gates.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire