6 positions where the Packers could still add a veteran

The Green Bay Packers got through the offseason workout program and are now about a month away from the start of training camp. Is the offseason roster set for camp?

Now is a time to evaluate where it needs help.

Here are all the positions where the Packers might be willing to make a veteran addition before or during training camp:

Quarterback

In Jordan Love, Danny Etling and rookie Sean Clifford, the Packers have the least experienced quarterback group in football, and Etling and Clifford might represent the NFL’s worst pair of backup options entering training camp. Etling, 28, has never played in a regular season game. Clifford, a fifth-round pick, wasn’t expected to be drafted. Are the Packers comfortable with a journeyman and a Day 3 pick as the backups behind a first-year starter? A veteran has always made sense behind Love, but options are slim. In 2008, the Packers rolled with second-round rookie Brian Brohm and seventh-round rookie Matt Flynn behind Aaron Rodgers.

Options: Teddy Bridgewater, Nick Foles, Joe Flacco, Carson Wentz

Wide receiver

The youth and inexperience at receiver is well-documented. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, the rookie pair from last year, are now the Packers’ most experienced receivers on a depth chart full of first- and second-year players. As was the case in 2022, the Packers drafted three more receivers in 2023, and the hope internally is that the young receivers will grow with Jordan Love over time. Patience, patience, patience. But it’s certainly possible this current group isn’t ready for primetime and a veteran is required to help get from Point A to B. The question becomes: Is it better for the youngsters to play through mistakes, or sit back and watch a veteran? Sammy Watkins provided mentorship but also stole a lot of snaps during the first half of last season.

Options: Jarvis Landry, Preston Williams, Anthony Miller, Rashard Higgins

Tight end

Almost everything said about the wide receiver position can be said about tight end. Josiah Deguara, who has played 35 games in three years, is the lone veteran of the group. But he’s more of an H-back type than traditional tight end. Day 2 picks Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft are currently in line to be important players at a key position within Matt LaFleur’s offense. Rookies often struggle early in their NFL careers because the demands on the position are so high. Are the rookies up for it? Once again, this comes down to whether or not the Packers want the young players to play through mistakes.

Options: MyCole Pruitt, Maxx Williams, Marcedes Lewis

Defensive line

The Packers are hoping to replace Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed along the defensive line with T.J. Slaton and Devonte Wyatt. The problem? Slaton and Wyatt have never been full-time players, and the depth behind them — even after drafting Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks — is unproven at best. Of all the positions on the Packers roster, defensive line looks most ready for a veteran addition. Adding one could either take some pressure off Slaton and Wyatt or provide a capable rotational piece. Unless Wooden or Brooks is ready to play a legitimate number of snaps as a rookie, an addition here is probably required.

Options: Shelby Harris, Matt Ioannidis, Chris Wormley

Safety

The Packers have already added Tarvarius Moore and Jonathan Owens, so another veteran addition might not be needed. But if safety is safely considered the worst position on the roster, another addition can’t be ruled out, especially if the results during training camp aren’t up to par. As it stands now, Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford are the top starting options, but Savage was benched last season and Ford has never gone into a season as a starter. Depth spots are up for grabs. This position is lacking starting talent and loaded with question marks.

Options: John Johnson III, C.J. Moore, P.J. Williams, Duron Harmon

Kicker

It’s possible the Packers are prepared to sink or swim with rookie Anders Carlson, a sixth-round pick who has direct ties to special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. In the open portion of the offseason workout program, Carlson connected on 11 of 12 field goal attempts and displayed terrific leg strength. As of now, Carlson is the only kicker on the roster. Will the Packers want competition for training camp? And what if the rookie starts to struggle? Having a veteran option, even if the plan is to stash a veteran on the practice squad as an emergency plan, could make sense for the Packers.

Options: Ryan Succop, Zane Gonzalez, Brett Maher, Mason Crosby

