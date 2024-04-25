6-6 guard commits to Lobo basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team has now added a second player from the transfer portal this week. On Sunday, it was 6-4 guard CJ Noland from North Texas, and on Thursday the Lobos added more size to the back court with 6-6 guard John Tonje from Mizzou.

Tonje missed a majority of the 2023-2024 season with injury, but has shown to be a capable scorer in the past. Prior to his time with the Tigers, Tonje played in the Mountain West with Colorado State. In 2022-2023, Tonje averaged 14.6 points per game.

