5th-round pick Chau Smith-Wade: Panthers are slotting me everywhere

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales has emphasized his search for versatility up to and even during the 2024 NFL draft. Well, it’s not hot air.

Canales and his cats grabbed Washington State Cougar Chau Smith-Wade with the 157th overall selection on Saturday. And despite being listed at 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds, the playmaking cornerback believes he’s more than just a nickel defender.

“With this whole pre-draft process, I’ve been talking to coaches and a lot of scouts,” he said after being selected. “They see me as a nickel, but I wouldn’t limit myself to just one position. I see myself being versatile in this league. I see myself making plays at corner, I see myself making plays at nickel, perhaps even safety. So I would never just limit myself to just one position when I know I can be multiple.”

Smith-Wade was pretty multiple according to Pro Football Focus. In 2023, he lined up on the outside for 365 snaps, from the slot for six and at safety for 27. Over his entire four-year college career, he recorded 103 total tackles (6.0 for a loss), three interceptions, 21 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The 2024 Senior Bowl standout was later asked where he could fit in Carolina’s defense.

“The Panthers seem to be slotting me everywhere, from a versatility standpoint,” he replied with a smile. “Corner and nickel.”

That should make Canales a happy man.

