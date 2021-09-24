5 Washington Football Team players the Bills must game plan for in Week 3

The Buffalo Bills have an opportunity to start climbing up the AFC East and standings overall in Week 3. The Washington Football Team heads to town, and the Bills are the favorites.

The Football Team is no slouch, though. Washington carries a roster with plenty of talent that the Bills will have to be ready for.

With that, here are five Football Team players the Bills must game plan for heading into Week 3:

WR Terry McLaurin

Redskins receiver Terry McLaurin (USAT photo)

Terry McLaurin is an emerging talent in the NFL. He hasn't exactly had perfect quarterback play with him in Washington, but the Football Team's backup in QB Taylor Heinicke isn't scared to let him make a play. Last week, McLaurin had 11 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown vs. the New York Giants. Whether it's 1-on-1 vs. Tre'Davious White or some different scheme, the Bills have to shut him down.

TE Logan Thomas

Football Team tight end Logan Thomas Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL season is young, but Logan Thomas might be the best tight end the Bills have faced this year. The Dolphins' Mike Gesicki got a couple of grabs last week, but in Week 1, Buffalo mostly shut down the Steelers' tight ends. The Bills have only allowed seven catches and 90 yards to opposing tight ends through two games, though. Linebacker Matt Milano's skill in coverage has helped there. Hopefully Thomas doesn't have "revenge game" on him mind.

RB JD McKissic

Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) and Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Like McLaurin, running back JD McKissic looked like a different player when Heinicke was getting him the ball. After being held catchless in Week 1, last week McKissic had five grabs for 83 yards. In the passing game is where McKissic makes most of his noise, but if Antonio Gibson is out due to injury (shoulder), McKissic might have a bigger role.

DE Chase Young

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

We've simply alternated throughout the week but it's a pick your poison type of scenario. Both Chase Young and Montez Sweat can ruin a game plan with their passing rushing abilities. Offensive tackles Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams will have their hands full.

CB William Jackson III

Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson (23) during the first quarter at FedExField. Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback William Jackson III, a free-agent addition this summer for the Football Team, has been a mixed bag. Week 1 he had a red zone interception... but last week he was also torched. In addition, Pro Football Focus does not think well of him. Overall, the football analytics outlet grades him a 40.7 this season. That is the fifth-worst grade they've handed out to any cornerback in the NFL. Maybe just throw the ball toward Stefon Diggs no matter what...

