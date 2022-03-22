5-star CB has pushed back his March visit to the Swamp

One of the nation’s top cornerback recruits will be back in Gainesville on March 26, according to 247Sports.

Tony Mitchell, a five-star recruit from Alabaster, Alabama, was supposed to return to the University of Florida over the weekend of March 18, but that trip was pushed back with hopes of rescheduling. It didn’t take long for Mitchell to pencil in a new date to visit the Swamp.

When he last visited in January, Mitchell spent plenty of time with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, who is known as one of the top defensive back recruiters in the country. Raymond typically gets his man, so it’s no surprise to see Florida in Mitchell’s early Top 7.

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA THIS WEEKEND! #GoGators🐊 — Tony Mitchell (@DatGuyTM) March 22, 2022

Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Texas A&M are the other teams still in the race for his services.

He’s expected to cut that list down some time in the near future, and Florida appears to be in a good spot with him scheduling a second visit in two months.

“The chance of playing early stands out to me,” Mitchell said to 247Sports. “I trust Coach Napier and what he’s going to do for Florida in the future. Coach Raymond is a great DB coach and knows how to develop players and he’s sent a bunch of guys to the league.”

Being a Florida native, playing for the Gators would give Mitchell a chance to play in front of his family during college. He’s the No. 3 cornerback on the 247Sports composite and the No. 19 overall recruit in the class of 2023.

Stealing him the Crimson Tide won’t be easy, but it’s exactly the kind of challenge Florida brought Billy Napier in for.

