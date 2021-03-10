5 Knicks predictions for second half of NBA season, including a trade and a Kevin Knox revival

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Tom Thibodeau treated image

In the first half of the season, the Knicks shattered expectations, entering the All-Star break with an above-.500 record, good for the East’s fifth seed.

This hot start has forced basketball experts to reformulate their thinking on New York, but there’s still no telling how the rest of the year plays out for this surprise competitor.

Here are five predictions for the second half...

The Knicks make a trade before the deadline

Don’t expect a roster-shaking move that involves more than a couple of pieces, but it would be surprising if the Knicks sat still at the trade deadline. They still have cap space to take on bad contracts with picks attached, their roster has proven deep enough to be able to flip someone for a pick, or they can always package some pieces for a nice upgrade for the playoff run.



With how well Derrick Rose is playing, along with Immanuel Quickley and Frank Ntilikina, New York has a potential Elfrid Payton move to make, with teams like the Los Angeles Clippers looking for more at point guard.

Alec Burks would be mighty useful to a contender that could happily give up a first-round pick. There are too many options for Leon Rose to sit still.

Kevin Knox returns to the rotation

Kevin Knox isn’t having the breakout year many had hoped for, but until he went through a minor slump that led to a benching, he gave the Knicks good backup minutes. Chances are, whether it be due to injury or others not playing well, Knox ends up back in the rotation at some point.

It didn’t look like Ntilikina would see the court again, and here we are. Knox is due as well, especially given the one skill the Knicks know he’s bringing to the court: shooting. His knockdown catch-and-shoot threes and size at the wing should both be valuable to Tom Thibodeau in this second half.

Julius Randle drops 50 points in a game

Randle has already gotten close with a 44-point outing against the Atlanta Hawks, and his scoring has been up in recent games. New York’s shaky offense has gotten them into trouble many times, and it’s often Randle stepping up to get them out of it.

Story continues

Picture an injury, or small losing streak putting the Knicks in danger of missing the playoffs. Randle’s been nearly impossible to guard when he turns it on, and in those situations he’ll be forced to. This is his dream season after all, and it deserves another crowning achievement.

Derrick Rose becomes the full-time starting point guard

Whether it happens via trade or just a coaching decision, this feels inevitable. Rose has been the better creator and shooter. At times, even the better defender.

It’s tough to switch up what’s working, but the Payton-led starting lineups aren’t, statistically. Rose is the more dynamic player and better fit for Randle and RJ Barrett, who need space to operate. If Thibodeau hasn’t noticed already, he’s sure to soon.

Knicks make the playoffs

This is predicted with conviction. The Knicks are only 2.5 games ahead of the 11 seed, but they are playing some of their best basketball of the season. Behind the second-best defense in the league, they should have enough to beat out the competition for a slot.

There are undoubtedly threats ahead. The Washington Wizards remembered they have two stars and the Hawks could get in a groove under new coaching. But faith is strong in this team and its management, and for good reason. This year is different, and the Knicks are planning on proving it.