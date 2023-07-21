5 free agent receivers who could help Pats fill the Hopkins void

The DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes is over and, as usual, the New England Patriots are left with the option of going bargain-bin shopping for whoever is left on the free agent market.

To no one’s surprise, it’s slim pickings when it comes to upgrading the way the Patriots’ wide receiver room needs upgrading. There are a few veteran wideouts out there, however, who might have a few big plays left in the tank.

Of course, there’s no replacing a player like Hopkins, a five-time All-Pro who is clearly still one of the best in the game. But if the Patriots are looking for receiver depth, they can still find it on the open market.

Here are five receivers who could help New England:

Julio Jones

The Tampa Bay experiment didn’t work for Julio Jones, who hauled in 24 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns from Tom Brady last season. But at the very least, the future Hall of Fame receiver is still a reliable red zone target, and he’s capable of turning back the clock for an occasional big play.

Julio Jones in a Buccaneers uniform last season.

He could be a nice depth piece to have on the outside if DeVante Parker goes down with another injury. It’s a shame the Patriots couldn’t get him to New England in his prime to pair with Brady. Now that would have been special.

Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay is coming off the worst season of his NFL career, but there is still a small slither of hope that he can recapture some of the same magic he showed when he was with the Detroit Lions.

Injuries have taken their toll on the 29-year-old receiver. The good news in New England is that he would be joining a receiving room that would act as a committee without a true No. 1 option.

He could simply fit right into the system and make plays when called upon.

Sammy Watkins

Injuries and inconsistency have plagued Sammy Watkins throughout his NFL career, but his rare skill set has paved the way to opportunities with multiple teams.

Could the Patriots be next?

Sammy Watkins played for the Green Bay Packers, above, and the Baltimore Ravens last season.

When healthy, Watkins can still be an explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands. The Patriots are lacking in the department of having a receiver who can consistently beat one-on-one coverage. So that could lead them back to relying on screens and quick throws to receivers to make plays. That kind of style is right up Watkins’ alley at this point in his career.

Rashard Higgins

Rashard Higgins could be a solid rotational big-play receiver in the Patriots’ offense. In his best season with the Cleveland Browns, he averaged 16.2 yards per reception, while also compiling 599 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Granted, he didn’t catch a single pass for the Carolina Panthers last year after appearing in only three games. Perhaps a change of scenery and a new offense could spark things for Higgins.

Jarvis Landry

This one feels like more of a long-shot option given the redundancy of the skill set. JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to settle in as the Patriots’ new slot receiver. The team also drafted rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte to help out in the short-to-intermediate routes as well.

But Landry is a crafty veteran with reliable hands when called upon. Things didn’t work out in New Orleans as he was clearly playing in a shaky offense at the twilight of his career. That doesn’t mean, however, that he couldn’t help the Patriots as another role player at receiver.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 5 free agent receivers who could help the Patriots fill DeAndre Hopkins void