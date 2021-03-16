5 Cinderellas that could help or bust your March Madness bracket

GlobeNewswire

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 16 March 2021 G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) Offer from Allied Universal Unconditional as to Acceptances The Board of G4S notes the recent announcement by Allied Universal Topco LLC (“Allied Universal”) that it has received acceptances of 79.09% for the cash offer of 245 pence per G4S share (the “Final Allied Universal Offer”) made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited (“Allied Bidco”) and that the Final Allied Universal Offer has become unconditional as to acceptances. The Allied Universal announcement (the “Allied Announcement”) is available at www.g4s.com/investors/offers. The Final Allied Universal Offer price of 245 pence per G4S share represents a premium of approximately 68% to the closing price of 146 pence per G4S share on 11 September 2020 (being the last business day before commencement of the offer period) and a premium of approximately 91% to the three-month volume weighted average closing price of 128 pence per G4S share on 11 September 2020. Commenting, John Connolly, Chairman of the G4S Board, said: “We are pleased that a very large proportion of shareholders have accepted Allied Universal’s final offer. The G4S board believes that the offer provides shareholders with an attractive premium, while securing the future success of G4S for employees, customers, pension scheme members and other stakeholders. I would like to thank Ashley and his team together with all employees for the successful transformation of G4S in recent years, which has made this transaction possible and I would like to thank my fellow Board members for their excellent work. Finally, I would like to thank all of our shareholders for their strong support.” Commenting, Ashley Almanza, Chief Executive Officer of G4S said: The combination of G4S and Allied Universal creates the global leader in security with revenues of over $18billion, industry leading talent and expertise and unmatched market coverage. This unique combination will offer customers exceptional service and provides employees with an exciting future. I would like to thank the Board and our shareholders for their support and to thank colleagues across G4S for their outstanding contribution to the successful re-positioning of G4S that has made this transaction possible. My team and I look forward to working with Allied to support a successful integration of the two businesses.” The G4S Directors unanimously recommend that those G4S shareholders, who have not already done so, accept the Final Allied Universal Offer. The Final Allied Universal Offer will remain open for acceptance until further notice. At least 14 days' notice will be given by an announcement before the Final Allied Universal Offer is closed. Allied Bidco has obtained substantially all of the required antitrust and regulatory approvals and foreign direct investment clearances in applicable jurisdictions and confirmed that, if any Conditions remain outstanding on the final date under the Code by which the Final Allied Universal Offer must become wholly unconditional or lapse, it intends to waive such Conditions. Allied Bidco expects that the Final Allied Universal Offer will become wholly unconditional on 6 April 2021. For further enquiries, please contact: Helen ParrisDirector of Investor Relations+44 (0) 207 9633189 Media enquiries Sophie McMillanHead of Media+44 (0) 759 5523483Press office +44 (0) 207 9633333 G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers and Corporate Brokers Citigroup Global Markets Limited J.P. Morgan Cazenove G4S Financial AdvisersLazard & Co., Limited Goldman Sachs International G4S Legal Advisers Linklaters LLP Media Advisers Brunswick Notes to EditorsG4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets. G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com. If you have any questions as to how to accept the Final Allied Universal Offer, please telephone Link Group on 0371 664 0321. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls from outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. The helpline is open between 9.00 am—5.30 pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. 