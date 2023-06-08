49ers shouldn’t be in mix for Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday reported the Minnesota Vikings are planning on releasing veteran running back Dalvin Cook. While big free agent names are particularly exciting in early June, the 49ers shouldn’t be among the teams in the mix for the soon-to-be 28-year-old’s services.

San Francisco has already invested a ton at the running back spot, and they’ve typically had success finding RB production late in the draft or via undrafted free agency. They already have Christian McCaffrey atop the depth chart with Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price behind him.

Upgrading the roster is certainly the goal of any team, and Cook has posted more than 1,100 rushing yards in each of the last four seasons despite some injury woes that caused him to miss eight games between 2019 and 2021. He would be the best RB2 in the league by a significant margin if he landed in the Bay Area.

However, Mitchell has been a very productive player in 16 career games for San Francisco and Mason flashed in his limited opportunities last season. Davis-Price was a third-round pick as well and the 49ers typically give their in-house players a handful of opportunities before going out to replace them via free agency.

Finances will also play a role in the 49ers staying away from Cook. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Broncos and Dolphins are two clubs expected to be involved, which means Cook’s price could wind up rising in a bidding war.

There isn’t a ton of cap space for San Francisco’s front office to work with either. While Cook won’t command a ton of money, the dollars they commit to him could be better spent on positions where the team doesn’t have a ton of depth. They have $10.6 million in cap space according to Over the Cap, which gives them enough to have some in-season flexibility while also perhaps landing a free agent edge rusher in time for training camp,

Wiggle room for a late free agency swing is there, but Cook isn’t the swing the 49ers should be taking.

