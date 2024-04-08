A 49ers player was trolled by his daughter for losing to Chiefs in Super Bowl

Kids certainly have a way of humbling their parents. Sometimes that’s intentional and other times it’s simply an observation that cuts to the bone.

We’ll go with the latter on this one.

San Francisco 49ers guard Jon Feliciano shared a story on X (née Twitter) about his kids trolling him for the Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Chiefs. His daughter recently dropped the hammer.

“Just picked up my kids from their sporty kids after school program where they play different sports each day,” Feliciano wrote.

“I ask her ‘what sport did u play today?’

“She says ‘u have to guess. It’s the sport u failed at’

“’Basketball’ I guessed

“’No football! U remember u lost the big game’”

Zing! That’s cold, kiddo.

Feliciano added this: “Kids are ruthless” with two confounded emoji.

Hopefully enough time has passed (it’s been two months since the Chiefs’ 28-25 overtime win over the 49ers) that San Francisco fans can laugh at this, too.