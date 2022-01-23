49ers-Packers has 4 Cardinals connections

The Arizona Cardinals were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round of the playoffs. They are sitting at home watching the divisional round.

As this round begins, there are a few former Cardinals players who are now on playoff teams.

The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers play Saturday night and, between them, there are four former Cardinals on their rosters.

49ers WR Trent Sherfield

Sherfield was a standout special teamer for the Cardinals for three seasons after making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He signed with the 49ers last offseason and plays mostly special teams. He had nine catches on the season for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell

Campbell played for the Cardinals in 2020 and then signed with the Packers. He has been fantastic, earning first-team All-Pro honors.

Packers CB Rasul Douglas

Douglas was on the Cardinals’ practice squad this season. He was signed by the Packers and has been huge. He had five interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. One of his interceptions beat the Cardinals.

Packers C Michal Menet

Menet was drafted by the Cardinals last year but he didn’t make the team. He had a couple of stints on the practice squad and is now on the practice squad for Green Bay.

