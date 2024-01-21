49ers lead Packers 7-6 at halftime

The Packers have yet to punt. They have outgained the 49ers 174 to 153. Yet, they trail 7-6 at halftime on a rainy night in Santa Clara.

The 49ers scored the game's only touchdown on a 32-yard pass from Brock Purdy to George Kittle. They could have had a bigger lead at halftime, but Packers defensive lineman Colby Wooden blocked a 48-yard field goal attempt by Jake Moody with five seconds left until intermission.

Purdy went 10-of-16 for 125 yards and a touchdown, with Kittle catching two for 41 yards. Christian McCaffrey has nine carries for 33 yards and two catches for 24 yards.

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel injured his left shoulder with 5:18 remaining in the first quarter, taking a direct hit from cornerback Jaire Alexander. He left for the training room before returning but has not re-entered the game. The 49ers list him as questionable to return.

Samuel has two catches for 24 yards.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is 10-of-16 for 115 yards, with Romeo Doubs catching two for 60. Aaron Jones has run for 49 yards on 11 carries.

The Packers, though, stalled at the San Francisco 11, San Francisco 14 and San Francisco 11 on their three drives. Anders Carlson kicked two field goals of 29 yards, and Love was stopped for no gain on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-one.

The 49ers will receive the second half kickoff.