49ers extend lead to 10-0

The 49ers are playing well. And the Chiefs are not.

San Francisco extended its lead in Super Bowl LVIII to 10 points with an eight-play, 67-yard drive that ended with receiver Jauan Jennings throwing a 21-yard touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffrey on a gadget play.

Quarterback Brock Purdy laterals to Jennings on the left side of the field. Jennings then threw a forward pass back across to McCaffrey, who ran roughly 26 yards for the score.

The Chiefs gifted the 49ers 15 yards along the way, after Kansas City cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was flagged for unnecessary roughness after a second-down play.

McCaffrey is the early favorite for MVP. He has 27 rushing yards on eight carries and 47 receiving yards on five catches, along with the only touchdown of the game. However, he has a lost fumble from the first drive of the game.