49ers' Emmanuel Moseley, Azeez Al-Shaair see notable Trey Lance development

Moseley, Al-Shaair see notable difference with Lance's development originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Trey Lance has made great strides since his rookie season that are noticeable to the 49ers defenders facing him.

After the team’s first on-field practice on Wednesday, both cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair shared how they have seen the young quarterback mature. While Lance has only started two regular season games, both defenders have seen Lance improve through the offseason.

Moseley broke up two of Lance’s passes on Wednesday, one to Jauan Jennings and one to Austin Mack. Still, the cornerback has been impressed with how the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has acclimated into his role as the starting quarterback of the offense.

“Trey throws a great ball,” Moseley said. “The ball comes hard. I was actually mad at myself when I broke it up because in my head I’m like, man, that should be a pick. I got to be better than that.”

Lance who has seemed much more at ease in the huddle had a quiet day at practice, completing all four of his attempts in 7-on-7 work. While the 21-year-old had three passes broken up during 11-on-11 drills, he threw no interceptions.

Al-Shaair is not surprised by the improvement in efficiency in Lance explaining that it takes a year just to learn “how the NFL works.” The linebacker quipped that only a guy like Nick Bosa is able to come in straight from college and not be surprised by the speed in year one.

“I think in general it’s night and day from year one to year two,” Al-Shaair said. “The decisions he is making when you’re talking about throwing the ball. He’s always had an arm but it’s literally different and you can see it.

“When he first came in, you’re like, ‘Damn, this dude is throwing the ball so hard. He’s not throwing picks because we can’t catch them.’ Now it’s the way he operates, it’s just so much on point and that’s what you’d expect from someone who takes their craft so serious.”

Al-Shaair has noticed quicker reactions by Lance in the pocket which will only help the offense going forward. Keeping opposing defenses on their heels guessing could give the 49ers the advantage.

“100-percent,” Al-Shaair said about Lance’s processing getting only faster. “His overall processing is faster because it’s repetitive. It’s the same reps, the same thing over and over. You can tell he’s definitely way more comfortable compared to the first season.”

