49ers elevate RB Kerryon Johnson to active roster, place 2 on IR

The San Francisco 49ers on Saturday announced a couple roster moves ahead of their Week 3 showdown with the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium.

Running back Kerryon Johnson was elevated from the practice squad with rookie RB Elijah Mitchell listed as doubtful. Johnson’s elevation is an indicator that Mitchell’s shoulder wasn’t feeling better Saturday. The 49ers signed Johnson to their practice squad after Week 1 when Raheem Mostert was hurt.

Johnson, 24, rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 52 carries for the Lions last season.

San Francisco also announced defensive tackle Kevin Givens and RB JaMycal Hasty went on Injured Reserve. Both players suffered high ankle sprains in Week 2 and will miss a minimum of three weeks under new IR rules.

Givens had one tackle for the 49ers this season in just over one game of action. He was hurt early in Week 2 agains the Eagles.

Hasty had 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on just six attempts this season. He suffered his ankle sprain late in last week’s win in Philadelphia.