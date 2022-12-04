49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for season after injuring foot vs. Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins early in the first quarter with an ankle injury, and was subsequently ruled out.

After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that he broke a "few things" in his foot and is out for the season. The 49ers won the game with backup Brock Purdy at quarterback, 33-17.

“For the individuals for whoever it is you’re always crushed .”



A visibly shaken Kyle Shanahan on how the 49ers move forward without Jimmy Garoppolo this season…



"Jimmy's a hell of a player," Shanahan told reporters after the game. "Like I said last week, we were so fortunate to have him here. But we need everybody.

"Jimmy's a hell of a player," Shanahan told reporters after the game. "Like I said last week, we were so fortunate to have him here. But we need everybody.

"Today we needed a good defense. We needed a good run game. We needed guys to step it up at wideout and tight end. And we needed our quarterback to come in and do his job. All those guys did that at a pretty high level today."

Early in the first quarter, Garoppolo appeared to roll his ankle while being sacked by Miami linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Jerome Baker. He limped off the field and went to the medical tent, then was quickly carted off to the locker room.

Purdy took over after Garoppolo was carted off and helped lead the Niners to the win while completing 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Purdy took over after Garoppolo was carted off and helped lead the Niners to the win while completing 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan probably didn't think he'd have to play Purdy this season except for maybe a blowout. He probably also didn't think Garoppolo would be starting as much as he has. The Niners' season began with Trey Lance, their quarterback of the future, sustaining a season-ending injury in Week 1. Jimmy G, who was supposed to spend the entire season as Lance's backup, took over from then on.

Now the 49ers are forced to regroup again at the game's most important position.