49ers get clearance to host fans at 20 percent capacity, will work with health officials on plan

The San Francisco 49ers can officially host fans at 20 percent capacity at home games. As part of its COVID-19 reopening plan, California cleared having fans at outdoor sporting events at 20 percent capacity Tuesday.

Under the new guidelines, sporting events in counties considered orange tier or better can host fans in outdoor venues. That allows the 49ers — whose stadium is located in Santa Clara — to host fans at 20 percent capacity. Santa Clara moved into the orange tier Oct. 14.

The 49ers responded to the news Tuesday. The team thanked California Gov. Gavin Newsom and said it would work with public health officials to “implement a plan.”

Statement from the 49ers: pic.twitter.com/y9P32GotvG — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 20, 2020

The 49ers have some time before they have to unveil that plan. The 49ers play on the road the next two weeks. The team won’t play at home again until Nov. 5, when they take on the Green Bay Packers. If the 49ers allow fans at 20 percent capacity for that game, roughly 13,000 fans would be allowed to attend.

Multiple NFL teams have allowed fans to attend games in 2020

If they allow fans, the 49ers would join a number of other NFL teams that have hosted fans at games in 2020. The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs hosted fans from the start of the season. As the year has progressed, other teams — like the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers — have opened their stadiums to limited fans.

Both the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints find themselves in slightly different scenarios. The Dolphins continue to allow 13,000 fans at games despite local government giving the team permission to host fans at 100 percent capacity. The Saints, meanwhile, are publicly fighting with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell for the right to host fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this season.

