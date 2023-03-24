4 things to know about new Dolphins TE Eric Saubert

The Miami Dolphins entered the offseason with a couple of openings at tight end with Mike Gesicki hitting the market and Hunter Long being traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

General manager Chris Grier addressed the position by signing former New York Jets tight end Eric Saubert to a one-year deal. He now joins Durham Smythe and Tanner Conner in Miami’s tight end room.

However, before Saubert takes a snap for the Dolphins, fans should probably know a little more about him.

He's been around the league

Despite being in the NFL for just six seasons, Saubert’s deal with Miami makes it seven different teams that he’s signed with.

The tight end was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, spending two seasons there. He was then traded to the New England Patriots in 2019 but was cut before the season began. He signed with the Oakland Raiders practice squad in September of 2019 before being signed to the Chicago Bears active roster in November of 2019.

In 2020, Saubert started the season on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and was signed to their active roster in November.

He spent 2021-22 with the Broncos.

A success story from a smaller school

Saubert spent his collegiate career as a Drake Bulldog in Des Moines, Iowa.

Drake isn’t exactly known as a powerhouse football school. In fact, Saubert was drafted in 2017, and he was the last player from the school to be drafted. He was also the first player taken since the Chicago Bears selected tight end Pat Dunsmore in the fourth round of the 1983 draft.

Special teams contributor

On top of his contributions on the offensive side of the ball, Saubert has also played a lot on special teams in his career.

The 28-year-old has never played less than 49% of the special teams snaps in games he was available for. This is great news for Miami, considering they have a number of special teams players that are still free agents and may not return for 2023.

Coming off of his best season

2022 was Saubert’s most productive season in the NFL. Heading into the year, he had recorded just 18 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Last season alone, Saubert brought in 15 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown. His lone score in 2022 was actually on a play that was well-defended, as he showed off his play-making ability.

