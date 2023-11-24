4-star ATH Kamron Mikell makes commitment

Four-star class of 2024 athlete Kamron Mikell has committed to the Colorado Buffaloes. Mikell committed to Colorado over Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Texas A&M.

Kamron Mikell is Colorado’s No. 10 commitment in the class of 2024. The Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders, who primarily lean on the transfer portal, have the nation’s No. 60 recruiting class.

Mikell is a senior at Statesboro High School in Statesboro, Georgia. The four-star prospect is the No. 104 recruit in the country and the No. 14 player in Georgia. Mikell is the No. 6 athlete in the country.

Kamron Mikell plays primarily quarterback and defensive back for Statesboro. The elite athlete has excellent speed and acceleration on tape. Mikell is a lefty and makes some good throws, but really flashes as a ball carrier. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete does a good job of maintaining balance through contact.

Mikell is a well-rounded, three-sport athlete. He plays basketball at a high level. Mikell also runs track, where he shows off his elite speed. He has the potential to continue his track career in college.

The Statesboro standout was projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs, but surprised quite a few folks with his decision to commit to Colorado. Mikell took an official visit to Athens, Georgia, back in May.

The Georgia Bulldogs offered a scholarship to the class of 2024 prospect after he had an impressive camp back at Georgia in July 2022.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Kam Mikell tells me he has Committed to Colorado! The 6’1 187 CB from Statesboro, GA chose the Buffaloes over Tennessee, Georgia, & Texas A&M Plans to play on both sides of the ball “We Here Now, LETS UP THE SKO.”https://t.co/TBygkmfvst pic.twitter.com/rzL895giTz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 23, 2023

Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart have 28 commitments in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs have the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire