4-star 2025 guard Jaylen Harrell schedules Xavier visit, will make decision May 27

The transfer portal closed when the calendar flipped to May, and though the Xavier Musketeers still have a pair of scholarship spots to fill for next season's roster, the recruiting trail is heating up for the Class of 2025.

Jaylen Harrell, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Cambridge Arts, Technology and Science Academy in Massachusetts, has already included Xavier in his final six choices along with Alabama, Kansas, Providence, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.

According to a report from On3 Sports, Harrell is scheduled to visit Xavier on May 20. He will make his college decision on Monday, May 27.

NEWS: 2025 four-star wing Jaylen Harrell will announce his college decision on May 27th, he tells @On3Recruits.



The 6-6 junior has scheduled an official visit for later this month and is working on another: https://t.co/eyFce17PHh pic.twitter.com/VdsU1GSOVI — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 8, 2024

Harrell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 recruit in Massachusetts for the Class of 2025.

“Xavier is in my top six because it’s a big-time player development program. Sean Miller has brought so many guys to the NBA. They check on me multiple times a day and they’ve taken multiple private flights to come see me play during the school season. It’s a good fit in their system. I could see myself being a good fit. They let their guards go and give them the freedom to make plays for their teammates," Harrell told On3 Sports about Xavier.

Harrell plays AAU basketball for Expressions Elite, the same program former Musketeer Desmond Claude played for during his prep career.

"He (Claude) tells me how much he’s developed over there and what they do to get you league ready and obviously that’s my main goal," Harrell told On3 Sports in January.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier recruiting: 4-star guard Jaylen Harrell lists Muskies in top 6