Report: Xavier transfer Desmond Claude lands with Eric Musselman's USC Trojans

Former Xavier guard Desmond Claude has transferred to USC, according to multiple reports.

Former Xavier Musketeers' guard Desmond Claude has found a new home.

Claude, a sophomore who was named the Big East's Most Improved Player last season, has committed to USC, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Claude also announced the move on X, formally known as Twitter.

Of Xavier's many departures via the NCAA's transfer portal, Claude was by far the biggest as one of the top players on a team that finished 16-18 last season and made the NIT. As a freshman, Claude played limited minutes off the bench for a Xavier team that was top-15 in the nation and made a run to the Sweet 16. When he returned for his sophomore season, Claude was asked to make a big jump as the only healthy returner on a squad with several new players.

Claude did just that, averaging 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He was part of a dynamic backcourt trio along with Quincy Olivari and Dayvion McKnight that kept an inexperienced club in the conversation for the NCAA Tournament berth for the majority of Big East play. Claude had a slew of big-time performances last season, including a career-high 36 points in a comeback road win over Georgetown. Claude's 30 points in the first-round NIT loss to Georgia was nearly enough for Xavier to come all the way back from a 23-point second-half hole.

On April 19, Claude became the last Musketeer to enter the transfer portal.

"I want to thank Xavier University, the loving fans, teammates and coaches for all the support over my past two years at Xavier. Through adversity and success, I have truly grown as a player and person and will forever be grateful to the Xavier community," Claude said in an Instagram post.

More: Where Xavier Musketeers' roster stands as NCAA transfer portal closes Wednesday

Desmond Claude averaged 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season for Xavier.

Claude joins new USC head coach Eric Musselman in the Trojans' first season in the Big Ten Conference. Musselman led Nevada and Arkansas to six NCAA Tournament berths over the last nine seasons. USC finished 15-18 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament.

Claude is the seventh Musketeer to enter the transfer portal to find a new program, joining Kachi Nzeh (Penn State), Kam Craft (Miami Ohio), Lazar Djokovic (College of Charleston), Sasa Ciana (UIC), Reid Ducharme (Sienna) and Logan Duncomb (Winthrop). Abou Ousmane and Gytis Nemeiksa have yet to commit elsewhere.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Report: Xavier transfer Desmond Claude commits to USC Trojans