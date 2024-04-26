With 4 picks, Day 2 of NFL draft a ‘big day’ for Packers organization

Naturally, the first round of the NFL draft garners much of the attention. However, Day 2 is also loaded with high-end talent and an opportunity for tremendous impact–especially for the 2024 Green Bay Packers who have four selections between Rounds 2 and 3.

“Tomorrow’s a big day for our organization,” said general manager Brian Gutekunst after the first round. “I’ve talked about how important the draft is. To have four picks tomorrow in the second and third round, we have a nice opportunity to help our football team, so yeah, I think we’re all really eager to get after it tomorrow.”

Competition was crucial to the development of this young Packers’ team last season, specifically on the offensive side of the ball, and it is something that Gutekunst wants to prioritize and make sure is still being cultivated on the 2024 roster, even though this year’s team will be much more established than last year’s.

“I really think the more competitive we can make it, the better,” said Gutekunst on Monday. “So we’ll see how it goes. But it’s one of I think the hallmarks of around here has always been that the best players play, regardless of where you were taken or how much you’re getting paid. The best players are going to play. That’s kind of how we want to approach it.”

Last year alone, on Day 2 of the draft, the Packers added Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, and Jayden Reed. A trade down before selecting Reed also resulted in the Packers accumulating two picks that eventually turned into Karl Brooks and Dontayvion Wicks.

Now, of course, unfortunately, not every draft is going to end up that way–it’s just the nature of the beast. But it goes to show the opportunity that awaits Gutekunst, who is equipped with four picks.

Along with having the four selections, Gutekunst mentioned Thursday night that the board had fallen well for the Packers heading into Round 2. Some notable players still on the board at positions of need for the Packers include Cooper DeJean, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Junior Colson, Edgerrin Cooper, Jaden Hicks, and Javon Bullard, among others.

Options on the draft board and a slew of draft picks gives Gutekunst flexibility. Holding the 41st overall pick, he can be patient and see which players fall to him. He can be aggressive and move up for the right player, as he did early in the second round of the 2022 draft to select Christian Watson. Or in an effort to accumulate even more picks, and further foster that competition, he could move back. Everything is on the table for him.

“I think we’ll explore some opportunities,” said Gutekunst about moving around on Day 2. “Again, having that many picks in these next two rounds allows us to be a little bit flexible. We talked a little bit about it tonight. We’ll re-assess in the morning, just try to get a little bit of an idea of how we think it might fall.

“Again, it’s pretty unpredictable, but I think there’s opportunities. One of the intriguing things about some of the offers tonight was moving back and gaining some picks, as you guys know, I like to do. So that could be an option, too, so we’ll see.”

There will be high expectations for the 2024 Packers, both internally and outside of the building. However, Gutekunst said on Monday that he never really prescribed to the belief of being just “a couple pieces away.”

So, instead of trying to force a pick into happening, he will let the board do the dictating. And if there is a chance to be aggressive and move up presents itself, then the Packers will do that.

Gutekunst and the Packers find themselves positioned very well entering Day 2. The board has held up well, and they have several picks, all of which give them options–and options equal opportunity, especially at this stage of the draft, where impact players are everywhere.

“I think we’re all eager to get back and see how this thing falls and see how we can help our football team,” added Gutekunst. “The board has held up pretty well, so we feel good about going into tomorrow.”

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire