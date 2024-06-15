31 current and former Ohio State swimmers to compete at Olympic trials

Hey, it’s an Olympic summer in case you forgot, and that means there are some current, former, and even future Ohio State athletes looking to make a name for themselves on the world stage in Paris.

One discipline in particular has a bushel of Scarlet and Gray vying for a chance to exchange the Scarlet and Gray for the Red, White, and Blue of the good ‘ole U.S.A. In total, 31 Buckeyes are set to compete in the U.S. swimming and diving team’s Olympic trials.

The swimming portion of the trials will take place from 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and diving will be held June 17-23 at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

𝙄𝙩 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙨 𝙩𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮 🏊🇺🇸 Prelims ➡️ 11:00 a.m.

Finals ➡️ 8:00 p.m.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/70BUC3piId — Ohio State Swim/Dive (@OhioStSwimDive) June 15, 2024

Here’s a complete rundown of what athletes you can follow and root for when it all kicks off this weekend and beyond.

Hunter Armstrong* – 50 free, 100 free, 100 back

Hannah Bach – 100 breast

Daniel Baltes – 50 free, 100 free

Will Bansberg – 200 IM, 400 IM

Rachel Bockrath^ – 100 free

Janie Boyle – Platform

Clayton Chaplin – Platform, 3-Meter

Charlie Clark – 800 free, 1500 free

Reese Dehen – 100 breast, 200 breast

Jessica Eden – 400 IM

Mason Edmund – 400 IM, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free

Evan Fentress – 100 free

Josh Fleagle* – 100 free

Amy Fulmer – 50 free, 100 free, 100 back

Nyah Funderburke – 100 back

Maya Geringer – 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free

Karl Helmuth – 100 breast, 200 breast

Nathan Holty – 400 IM

Matthew Klinge^ – 50 free

Morgan Kraus – 100 fly, 100 back

Andrew Loy* – 50 free

Krista Marlin – 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM

Jack Matthews – 3-Meter

Mario McDonald – 50 free

Mila Nikanorov^ – 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free

Josephine Panitz – 100 breast, 200 breast

Martin Perecinsky^ – 100 back, 200 back

Billy Regan – 200 breast

Gwen Woodbury – 800 free, 1500 free

Lyle Yost – 3-Meter

Katherine Zenick – 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly

* Former Buckeye

^ Incoming Buckeye

So get your Scarlet and Gray pom-poms and look for some OSU athletes to be a part of all the brie, fresh bread, and wine in Paris later this summer.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire