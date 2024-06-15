31 current and former Ohio State swimmers to compete at Olympic trials
Hey, it’s an Olympic summer in case you forgot, and that means there are some current, former, and even future Ohio State athletes looking to make a name for themselves on the world stage in Paris.
One discipline in particular has a bushel of Scarlet and Gray vying for a chance to exchange the Scarlet and Gray for the Red, White, and Blue of the good ‘ole U.S.A. In total, 31 Buckeyes are set to compete in the U.S. swimming and diving team’s Olympic trials.
The swimming portion of the trials will take place from 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and diving will be held June 17-23 at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
— Ohio State Swim/Dive (@OhioStSwimDive) June 15, 2024
Here’s a complete rundown of what athletes you can follow and root for when it all kicks off this weekend and beyond.
Hunter Armstrong* – 50 free, 100 free, 100 back
Hannah Bach – 100 breast
Daniel Baltes – 50 free, 100 free
Will Bansberg – 200 IM, 400 IM
Rachel Bockrath^ – 100 free
Janie Boyle – Platform
Clayton Chaplin – Platform, 3-Meter
Charlie Clark – 800 free, 1500 free
Reese Dehen – 100 breast, 200 breast
Jessica Eden – 400 IM
Mason Edmund – 400 IM, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free
Evan Fentress – 100 free
Josh Fleagle* – 100 free
Amy Fulmer – 50 free, 100 free, 100 back
Nyah Funderburke – 100 back
Maya Geringer – 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free
Karl Helmuth – 100 breast, 200 breast
Nathan Holty – 400 IM
Matthew Klinge^ – 50 free
Morgan Kraus – 100 fly, 100 back
Andrew Loy* – 50 free
Krista Marlin – 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM
Jack Matthews – 3-Meter
Mario McDonald – 50 free
Mila Nikanorov^ – 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free
Josephine Panitz – 100 breast, 200 breast
Martin Perecinsky^ – 100 back, 200 back
Billy Regan – 200 breast
Gwen Woodbury – 800 free, 1500 free
Lyle Yost – 3-Meter
Katherine Zenick – 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly
* Former Buckeye
^ Incoming Buckeye
So get your Scarlet and Gray pom-poms and look for some OSU athletes to be a part of all the brie, fresh bread, and wine in Paris later this summer.