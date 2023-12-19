3 Utah schools make the latest bracketology, with a 4th knocking on the door

BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) drives on Georgia State Panthers guard Dwon Odom (1) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

It’s been three years since multiple Utah schools made the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament, but in this season’s early going, it appears that streak could be broken.

That is reflected in ESPN’s latest bracketology predictions — Joe Lunardi’s projections are released each Tuesday during nonconference play and twice a week (Tuesday and Friday) beginning in January with league play in full swing.

While both BYU and Utah were included in last week’s bracketology, the Cougars and Utes were joined by another Utah school, Weber State, this week. Utah State is also agonizingly close to being inside the field of 68. It currently has a “first four out” designation.

What seed did BYU receive in ESPN’s latest bracketology?

The Cougars (10-1) were again a No. 4 seed in Lunardi’s bracket, playing a first-round game against UC Irvine.

The opponent and seed are the same as last week for BYU, though this time the Cougars are moved to the Spokane, Washington, regional, with a potential second-round matchup against former West Coast Conference rival Gonzaga.

BYU has two more nonconference games — Friday against Bellarmine and Dec. 30 against Wyoming — before opening its first Big 12 season at home against Cincinnati on Jan. 6.

The Cougars, who are ranked No. 4 in the latest NET rankings, last made the NCAA Tournament during the 2020-21 season.

There are eight Big 12 teams projected for the NCAA field in ESPN’s updated predictions, down one from last week (Cincinnati fell out).

In addition to BYU, that includes Kansas (as a No. 1 seed), Houston (No. 2), Oklahoma (No. 2), Baylor (No. 3), Texas (No. 8), Iowa State (No. 8) and Kansas State (No. 12, in a play-in game).

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) hypes up the crowd after sinking a three during the game against the Utah Valley Wolverines at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

What seed did Utah receive in ESPN’s latest bracketology?

The Runnin’ Utes (8-2) climbed a spot and are a No. 9 seed in the latest bracketology, with a first-round matchup against Villanova.

Utah has a potential second-round matchup in the Omaha, Nebraska, regional against No. 1 seed Kansas, a future Big 12 rival once the Utes join the league next season.

Utah is on a five-game winning streak — most recently beating Utah Valley — heading into its final nonconference contest against Bellarmine on Wednesday, before opening league play with home games against Washington State (Dec. 29) and Washington (Dec. 31) to finish out the calendar year.

The Runnin’ Utes, who are ranked No. 31 in the latest NET rankings — have not made the NCAA Tournament the past seven seasons.

Utah is one of four Pac-12 teams in ESPN’s latest bracketology projections — Arizona is a No. 1 seed, while Colorado is a No. 7 and Washington a No. 11 seed.

From left to right, Weber State forward Dillon Jones passes the ball while defended by Saint Mary’s forward Mason Forbes and center Mitchell Saxen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Moraga, Calif. | Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press

What seed did Weber State receive in ESPN’s latest bracketology?

The Wildcats (6-4) are projected to earn the Big Sky Conference’s automatic qualifying spot in the tournament and are slated as a No. 15 seed, with a first-round matchup against Houston.

That is in the Omaha regional, with a matchup of Texas A&M and James Madison on the other side of the bracket.

Weber State has been up-and-down during nonconference play, though the highs have included a road win at then-ranked Saint Mary’s and beating Wyoming in Laramie last week.

The Wildcats host Park Gilbert on Thursday in their final nonleague play before hosting Montana on Dec. 28 and Montana State on Dec. 30.

Weber State is currently ranked No. 125 in the NET rankings, and last made the NCAA Tournament in the 2015-16 season.

Utah State Aggies celebrate the win over the San Francisco Dons at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. USU won 54-53. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

How close is Utah State to making ESPN’s latest bracketology?

The Aggies (11-1) are joined by Michigan State, Butler and Virginia Tech as the “first four out” in Lunardi’s latest projections.

Utah State is currently on a 10-game winning streak — most recently beating San Francisco in a thriller — and hosts East Tennessee State in its nonconference finale this Friday.

The Aggies open Mountain West Conference play just after New Year’s, with a Jan. 2 game at Air Force, followed by a home game against No. 16 Colorado State on Jan. 6.

Utah State, which has made the NCAA Tournament three of the past five seasons (and qualified for a fourth when COVID-19 canceled the tournament), is currently No. 30 in the NET rankings.