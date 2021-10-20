3 keys to a Michigan football victory vs. Northwestern

After two weeks on the road and a bye week, Michigan returns back to Ann Arbor for a home game when it faces Northwestern on Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Wolverines will try to stay unbeaten on Saturday against the 3-3 Wildcats — Michigan is 6-0 for the first time since the 2016 season.

Michigan has had its way against Northwestern in recent years, it has won the last six games and the last 11 out of 12 contests. The last time Northwestern won a game against the maize and blue was back in 2008 when it won, 21-14. Even though Michigan has dominated in the win column against Northwestern, the last four out of five games have been decided by less than a score.

Statistically, this shouldn’t be much of a contest this week — Michigan is a 23.5-point favorite on Saturday. The Wolverines are averaging 38.5 points per game while Northwestern is averaging a pedestrian 21.8 points per game, but games are played for a reason.

Here are three keys to a Michigan victory against Northwestern.

List

What Jim Harbaugh said in Monday press conference before Northwestern

Stop the run -- the only thing NU has been good at

Photo: Isaiah Hole

As mentioned above, the Northwestern offense only averages 21.8 points-per-game, and that ranks 110th in the entire country — not good.

The Wildcats benched Hunter Johnson in favor of South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski a couple games ago, and while he has been better, the passing game still doesn’t feel like much of a threat. Northwestern is the 95th passing team in the country, it averages 203.3 yards-per-game thru the air.

The one thing that has been above average from the NU offense has been its running attack. Starting running back Evan Hull has had a quietly-good start to the season — he has ran the ball 95 times for 562 yards and four touchdowns — Hull is No. 5 in the Big Ten in yardage.

Story continues

The Wildcats are the 54th-best rushing attack in football, averaging 171.3 yards-per-game on the ground. PFF has Northwestern ranked as the 41st-best ground game with a 82.8 grade.

Michigan has been stout against the run — PFF ranks the Wolverines No. 2 against the run with a 91.5 grade. The lack of an air attack from the Wildcats may tempt them to try and get Hull going on the ground early and often. This should be a big focus area for Mike Macdonald and company when game planning.

I think if Michigan stuffs the Northwestern run game then it should have a real easy day on defense, and the Wildcats will play right into the Wolverines’ hands.

Turn back to the run game

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Everyone wants to see Cade McNamara to continue to flourish in the offense and take the next step to cement his place as the starter, but whatever it takes to win a game, right? The quarterback position may not be in need to throw a whole lot on Saturday.

The Wildcats are absolutely atrocious defending the run and it’s bad. Northwestern allows 205.7 yards per game on the ground which ranks it as the 117th team in the nation. PFF gives the Wildcats a 61.3 grade which ranks them at 91st — like I said, bad.

As everyone knows, Michigan is really good on the ground with its two dynamic backs in Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins. The maize and blue are averaging 246.5 yards per game on the ground, which is good enough to be the seventh-best running game in football. Why not let those two feast against a porous run defense and build up their stats a little bit.

PFF is extremely high on the Michigan running attack, like most people are, they rank the Wolverines as the 4th-best running game in football with a 91.0 grade.

If Josh Gattis decides to go back to the full-blown run game like the first couple of weeks, then Michigan could be in store for another huge day on the ground.

Keep McNamara healthy

Photo: Isaiah Hole

There is a good chance that Cade McNamara isn’t asked to throw the ball very often, but when he does, the offensive line needs to continue to do a good job pass blocking for him.

The Wolverines have only allowed two sacks all season, and only one of those has been on McNamara. Michigan is the best team in the nation in terms of keeping its quarterback upright.

Northwestern has a couple of players that do a good job at getting to the quarterback. Defensive linemen Jeremy Meiser and Adetomiwa Adebawore are towards the top of the Big Ten in sacks. Mesier has four sacks this season and Adebwore has 3.5 sacks which rank them sixth and 11th, respectively, in the conference.

PFF isn’t very high on the Wildcats pass rush, they have them ranked No. 79 with a 71.6 grade. Overall, Northwestern may not have a ton of great pass-rushers, but those two players will need to be watched.

We all know about the big showdown next weekend in East Lansing and it’s a must to keep McNamara healthy for that game. Plus, allowing him to have plenty of time in the pocket will only be beneficial for his confidence and accuracy, when he is asked to throw.

1

1

1

1