3 games Jackson State football must win to get a shot at the SWAC championship in 2024

The 2024 Jackson State football schedule was released Wednesday. Tigers football coach T.C. Taylor has the benefit of a year under his belt and the stability in his coaching staff as the Tigers try to regain the SWAC championship it won in 2021 and 2022..

In fact, Taylor added to the coaching staff and focused on the team’s weakness in 2023: special teams. The Tigers (7-4 in 2023, including 5-3 in SWAC games) finished ninth or worse in the SWAC in kickoff return average, punt return average, punting average, kickoff defense and punt return defense. Taylor hired former Jackson State two-time All-American Javancy Jones as special team’s coordinator and outside linebackers coach.

If the team stays healthy and quarterback JaCobian Morgan plays up to expectations, the Tigers could be undefeated going into the last two games of the season.

Here is a look at three critical games JSU must win to earn a chance in the berth in the Black national championship game for the third time in four seasons.

Oct. 19 vs. Florida A&M

The teams will play at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in 2024. A year ago, they met in Week 2 in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Florida, where the Rattlers prevailed 28-10.

Willie Simmons coached a graduate- and senior-laden A&M team to a 12-1 record and the 2023 Black national championship.

Simmons left Jan. 1 to become running backs coach at Duke. The Rattlers announced only 10 signees during the early period in December, and with National Signing Day looming Feb. 7. Florida A&M announced Saturday the hiring of assistant coach James Colzie III as Simmons' replacement on Saturday.

This season, the Tigers will have the home-field advantage and a large number of returning players and a familiar coaching staff against an A&M that will be rebuilding its coaching staff and roster.

Nov. 16 at Alabama State

Alabama State should be the Tigers' first real test of the season. The Hornets finished second in the East in 2023, dealing Jackson State at 24-19 loss on homecoming day that gave them a tiebreaker over the Tigers.

The Hornets return a group of veteran players and are well-coached under third-year coach and former Houston Oilers linebacker Eddie Robinson Jr. Alabama A&M also signed former Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body in the offseason. Body was chosen preseason All-SWAC before an injury in the first game sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Alabama State should be picked to win the SWAC going into the 2024 season.

Nov. 23: at Alcorn State

The Soul Bowl will be an absolute war. Newly hired Alcorn coach Cedric Thomas will replace venerable Fred McNair. This game is always hard-hitting, and Jackson State lost to the Braves 28-24 in 2023 to end its season.

If JSU can get past these three teams, the Tigers should be playing at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium for a SWAC championship with a chance at an undefeated season and a berth in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football's 2024 SWAC title hopes rest on these 3 games