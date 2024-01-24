Jackson State football 2024 schedule is complete: See full list of opponents, dates

The Jackson State football schedule is complete with the Southwestern Athletic Conference announcing its 2024 schedule earlier this week.

The Tigers open its season, Aug. 31 in a nonconference game against the Louisiana-Monroe. It is a game JSU lost 12-7 in 2021 with Deion Sanders as coach. Jackson State will play 12 games this season by adding Division II foe Lane College, which won two games last season.

JSU will face the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on its homecoming game on Nov. 2. The team closes out the season on the road against rival Alcorn State on Nov. 23.

Jackson State football 2024 schedule

(Times are TBA)

Aug. 31: at ULM

Sept. 7: vs. Lane College

Sept. 14: vs. Southern

Sept. 21: at Grambling

Sept. 28: at Texas Southern

Oct. 5: vs. Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Classic

Oct. 19: vs. Florida A&M

Oct. 26: at Bethune-Cookman

Nov. 2: vs. UAPB- Homecoming

Nov. 9: vs. MVSU

Nov. 16: at Alabama State

Nov. 23: at Alcorn State

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football 2024 schedule complete: Full list, dates