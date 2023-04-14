27 Days, 27 Picks: CB Aqib Talib

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

Our next player in this series was productive for the Bucs, but a slew of off-the-field issues culminated in his trade to the New England Patriots in 2012. He’d become an All-Pro player later in his career, but he never reached that potential with Tampa Bay.

Check out the draft rundown for Aqib Talib below:

College Stats

Aqib Talib played college football at Kansas. He won the Jack Tatum trophy and was a consensus first-team All-American in 2007 and was named to the All-Big 12 team in 2006 and 2007.

Year

G

Solo

Ast

Tot

Loss

INT

TD

2005

11

40

14

54

3.5

2

0

2006

10

30

12

42

1.5

6

0

2007

13

44

22

66

4.0

5

2

Total

34

114

48

162

9.0

13

2

 

Pre-Draft Measurements

Height

Weight

Arm length

Hand span

40-yard dash

20-yard shuttle

Three-cone drill

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Bench press

6 ft 0 3/4 in

202 lbs

33 in

9 3/8 in

4.44s

4.22s

6.82s

38 in

10 ft 11 in

10 reps

 

Pick Selected

Aqib Talib was selected with the No. 20 pick in the 2008 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: OT Jeff Otah, Carolina Panthers

Player selected after him: OT Sam Baker, Atlanta Falcons

NFL Stats

Aqib Talib played 12 seasons in the NFL. He played five for the Bucs, two for the Patriots, four for the Broncos and two for the Rams. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2016, a second-team All-Pro in 2013 and made the Pro Bowl five consecutive times from 2013-17.

Year

Team

G

Solo

Ast

Tot

PD

INT

FF

TD

2008

TB

15

17

6

23

9

4

0

0

2009

TB

15

56

8

64

15

5

0

0

2010

TB

11

39

1

40

11

6

0

1

2011

TB

13

31

3

34

11

2

1

2

2012

TB/NE

10

33

7

40

10

2

0

1

2013

NE

13

35

6

41

14

4

1

0

2014

DEN

15

54

9

63

17

4

1

2

2015

DEN

15

39

6

45

13

3

0

2

2016

DEN

13

32

11

43

12

3

0

1

2017

DEN

15

23

8

31

7

1

1

1

2018

LAR

8

18

5

23

5

1

1

0

2019

LAR

5

7

7

14

2

0

0

0

Total

148

384

77

461

126

35

5

10

 

Player Footage

Pick Analysis

Aqib Talib was a great football player — just not in Tampa Bay.

That’s been the unfortunate reality for a few draft picks of this era, but Talib’s trade to the New England Patriots in 2012 wasn’t as much for his on-field play. He was rather productive in Tampa Bay, and he had the most interceptions of his career in a season with the Bucs in 2012. Rather, Talib’s troubles in Tampa Bay were mostly with his off-the-field behavior.

He immediately started off his tenure with the Bucs by punching fellow Tampa Bay teammate Cory Boyd in the face at the 2008 NFL rookie symposium. He was booked in 2009 for battering a taxi driver in Pinellas County, and in 2011, he was issued a felony warrant for allegedly firing a gun at his sister’s boyfriend in Garland, Texas (those charges were later dropped). The final straw seemed to come in 2012, when he was suspended by the NFL for four games after testing positive for Adderall.

It’s hard to say the Bucs could have picked someone better in the first round, looking at how the draft shaped out, but to say this pick was a good one would be remiss. Talib didn’t play for Tampa Bay to make enough of an impact, and his constant issues seemed to derail his good play. He may have gone on to become an All-Pro elsewhere in Denver, but the Bucs would probably go a different direction if they got this pick back.

