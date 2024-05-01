2025 five-star offensive tackle schedules Tennessee visit

2025 offensive tackle prospect Josh Petty will visit Tennessee.

Petty will officially visit Tennessee on June 7. He will also officially visit Florida State on June 21, Oregon on June 14, Stanford on June 10, Auburn on June 4, Clemson on May 31 and Georgia Tech on May 28.

The 6-foot-5, 262-pound offensive tackle is from Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, Georgia.

Petty ranks as the No. 29 overall player in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 7 player in Georgia.

The Vols have nine commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton and wide receiver Radarious Jackson.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire