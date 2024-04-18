2025 4-star OL Connor Carty has committed to Texas A&M

Boom! Texas A&M has landed the eighth commit in the 2025 class, as four-star offensive lineman Connor Carty has become yet another DFW (Dallas, Forth Worth) prospect to choose the Aggies, something former head coach Jimbo Fisher failed to do during his tenure.

Now the fourth commit for HC Mike Elko this month, Carty is one of the more athletic blockers in the interior cycle. Standing at 6-4 and nearly 300 pounds, he had plenty of positional versatility at both center and guard during his high school career at Prosper HS.

It's no surprise that after last year's disappointing play in the trenches, Elko and new offensive line coach Adam Cushing are collectively focused on adding size and athleticism in the interior, as Carty joins recent four-star IOL Marcus Garcia and three-star IOL Joshua Moses in the cycle.

Right now, Carty isn't quite the technician in pass protection but is borderline elite as a run blocker due to his stand-out strength and nastiness in the trenches, overwhelming defenders once he makes his way upfield.

Carty chose Texas A&M over Texas, Oregon, LSU, and Oklahoma. According to Rivals, Carty is currently positioned as the 8th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class and the 35th-ranked prospect in Texas.

