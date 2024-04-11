Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink headline invitees for 2024 WNBA draft

Following the conclusion of the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament, where a record 18.7 million people tuned into the NCAA championship game to see the South Carolina Gamecocks and Kamilla Cardoso defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark, fans can now turn the page to the 2024 WNBA draft to witness both stars turn pro.

Clark and Cardoso headline 15 prospects invited to the 2024 WNBA draft, which will be held Monday, April 15 (starting at 7:30 p.m. ET) at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

And the lineup is stacked.

The 2024 WNBA draft prospect class includes Clark, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer; Cardoso, who was named the 2024 NCAA Tournament's most outstanding player after leading the undefeated Gamecocks to a national championship; Syracuse's Dyaisha Fair, who has the third-most points in NCAA women’s history; and LSU's Angel Reese, who led the Tigers to a national title in 2023 as that year's most outstanding player.

The Indiana Fever have the No. 1 pick again after drafting former South Carolina star Aliyah Boston first overall in 2023. The Los Angeles Sparks have the No. 2 pick, followed by the Chicago Sky (from Phoenix Mercury), Sparks again (from Seattle Storm) and Dallas Wings (from Chicago Sky).

The draft prospects are rounded out by Stanford's Cameron Brink, Mississippi's Marquesha Davis, UConn's Aaliyah Edwards, Tennessee's Rickea Jackson; Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley, UConn's Nika Mühl, UCLA's Charisma Osborne, Utah's Alissa Pili, Nyadiew Puoch of Australia; in addition to Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor.

The prospects will attend a lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building before hitting the WNBA's orange carpet later in the evening ahead of the draft at 7:30 p.m. ET. Pre-draft coverage will start on the ESPN app at 7 p.m. ET.

