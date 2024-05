2024 Wells Fargo Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Rory McIlroy.

The 35-year-old won the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on Sunday at 17 under by five shots to secure his 26th win on the PGA Tour after a blistering final-round performance. McIlroy shot a 6-under 66 and played Nos. 8-15 at 8 under with a pair of eagles.

For his efforts, McIlroy will take home the top prize of $3.6 million, while 54-hole leader Xander Schauffele will bank $2.16 million for finishing runner-up. Even Ben An in third place cleared seven figures with a $1.36 million payday.

With $20 million up for grabs in the signature event, check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.

Prize money payouts

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Rory McIlroy -17 $3,600,000 2 Xander Schauffele -12 $2,160,000 3 Byeong Hun An -9 $1,360,000 T4 Jason Day -6 $880,000 T4 Sungjae Im -6 $880,000 T6 Mackenzie Hughes -5 $695,000 T6 Denny McCarthy -5 $695,000 T8 Max Homa -4 $601,000 T8 Sepp Straka -4 $601,000 T10 Russell Henley -3 $501,000 T10 Grayson Murray -3 $501,000 T10 Taylor Pendrith -3 $501,000 T13 Corey Conners -2 $387,667 T13 Tommy Fleetwood -2 $387,667 T13 Sam Burns -2 $387,667 T16 Lucas Glover -1 $301,000 T16 Si Woo Kim -1 $301,000 T16 Seamus Power -1 $301,000 T16 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -1 $301,000 T16 Collin Morikawa -1 $301,000 T21 Justin Thomas E $224,667 T21 Keegan Bradley E $224,667 T21 Stephan Jaeger E $224,667 T24 Viktor Hovland 1 $166,500 T24 Webb Simpson 1 $166,500 T24 Nick Dunlap 1 $166,500 T24 Alex Noren 1 $166,500 T24 Lee Hodges 1 $166,500 T29 Patrick Cantlay 2 $130,500 T29 Jordan Spieth 2 $130,500 T29 Adam Scott 2 $130,500 T29 Patrick Rodgers 2 $130,500 T29 Andrew Putnam 2 $130,500 T34 Matt Kuchar 3 $106,000 T34 Harris English 3 $106,000 T34 Kurt Kitayama 3 $106,000 T34 Cameron Young 3 $106,000 T38 Gary Woodland 4 $88,500 T38 Tom Hoge 4 $88,500 T38 Taylor Moore 4 $88,500 T38 Cam Davis 4 $88,500 42 Akshay Bhatia 5 $78,500 T43 Chris Kirk 6 $68,500 T43 Rickie Fowler 6 $68,500 T43 Kevin Tway 6 $68,500 T43 Nick Taylor 6 $68,500 T47 Brian Harman 7 $53,420 T47 Shane Lowry 7 $53,420 T47 Wyndham Clark 7 $53,420 T47 Tom Kim 7 $53,420 T47 Adam Svensson 7 $53,420 T52 Matt Fitzpatrick 8 $47,000 T52 Justin Rose 8 $47,000 T52 Adam Hadwin 8 $47,000 T52 Sahith Theegala 8 $47,000 T52 Billy Horschel 8 $47,000 T52 Tony Finau 8 $47,000 T58 Jake Knapp 9 $45,200 T58 Ben Kohles 9 $45,200 T60 J.T. Poston 10 $44,200 T60 Brendon Todd 10 $44,200 T60 Will Zalatoris 10 $44,200 63 Austin Eckroat 11 $43,400 T64 Emiliano Grillo 12 $42,800 T64 Adam Schenk 12 $42,800 66 Peter Malnati 14 $42,200 67 Matthieu Pavon 17 $41,800 68 Eric Cole 18 $41,400

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek