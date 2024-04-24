2024 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball regional rankings: Week 7
Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional volleyball rankings as the 2024 season heads toward Week 8 action.
West Region:
1. Loyola High School (Calif.)
Record: 27-1-1
2. Mira Costa High School (Calif.)
Record: 32-3
3. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 26-5
4. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)
Record: 21-6
5. Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Record: 26-6
6. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)
Record: 25-3
7. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Ariz.)
Record: 33-5-1
8. San Clemente High School (Calif.)
Record: 22-6
9. Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Record: 37-3-2
10. Carlsbad High School (Calif.)
Record: 21-9
11. Clovis High School (Calif.)
Record: 27-4
12. Edison High School (Huntington Beach, Calif.)
Record: 16-12
13. Punahou High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 20-2
14. Coronado High School (Henderson, Nev.)
Record: 20-4
15. Santa Margarita High School (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)
Record: 17-3
Midwest Region:
1. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Record: 19-0
2. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 18-2
3. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 18-1
4. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)
Record: 20-1
5. Olentangy Liberty High School (Powell, Ohio)
Record: 19-1
6. Lincoln-Way West High School (New Lenox, Ill.)
Record: 21-3
7. York High School (Elmhurst, Ill.)
Record: 18-4
8. Lockport High School (Ill.)
Record: 20-1
9. Wheaton Warrenville South (Wheaton, Ill.)
Record: 18-4
10. Glenbrook South High School (Glenview, Ill.)
Record: 16-3
11. Belleville East High School (Ill.)
Record: 20-2
12. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Record: 17-1
13. Hudsonville High School (Mich.)
Record: 24-1
14. Cathedral High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Record: 18-3
15. Moeller High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 11-4
Northeast Region:
1. Shaler High School (Pa.)
Record: 26-1-2
2. Exeter High School (Reading, Pa.)
Record: 16-1
3. Old Bridge High School (N.J.)
Record: 11-0
4. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.)
Record: 10-0
5. Southern Regional (Stafford, N.J.)
Record: 11-1
6. Central York High School (York, Pa.)
Record: 4-0-1
7. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)
Record: 24-7
8. Manheim Central High School (Pa.)
Record: 8-1
9. Simsbury High School (Conn.)
Record: 8-0
10. Fair Lawn High School (N.J.)
Record: 9-0
South Region:
1. Winter Park High School (Fla.)
Record: 21-0
2. Lake Howell High School (Winter Park, Fla.)
Record: 23-1
3. Miami Senior High School (Fla.)
Record: 23-1
4. Timber Creek High School (Orlando, Fla.)
Record: 20-5
5. Marvin Ridge High School (Waxhaw, N.C.)
Record: 16-0
6. West Forsyth High School (Clemmons, N.C.)
Record: 14-1
7. Allatoona High School (Acworth, Ga.)
Record: 11-0
8. Freedom High School (Orlando, Fla.)
Record: 19-5
9. Kings Academy (West Palm Beach, Fla.)
Record: 20-5
10. Denmark High School (Alpharetta, Ga.)
Record: 5-1
