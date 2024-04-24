Advertisement

2024 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball regional rankings: Week 7

Richard Suter
Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional volleyball rankings as the 2024 season heads toward Week 8 action.

West Region: 

1. Loyola High School (Calif.)

Record: 27-1-1

2. Mira Costa High School (Calif.)

Record: 32-3

3. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Record: 26-5

4. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)

Record: 21-6

5. Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Record: 26-6

6. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)

Record: 25-3

7. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Ariz.)

Record: 33-5-1

8. San Clemente High School (Calif.)

Record: 22-6

9. Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Record: 37-3-2

10. Carlsbad High School (Calif.)

Record: 21-9

11. Clovis High School (Calif.)

Record: 27-4

12. Edison High School (Huntington Beach, Calif.)

Record: 16-12

13. Punahou High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 20-2

14. Coronado High School (Henderson, Nev.)

Record: 20-4

15. Santa Margarita High School (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)

Record: 17-3

Midwest Region:

1. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Record: 19-0

2. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 18-2

3. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 18-1

4. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)

Record: 20-1

5. Olentangy Liberty High School (Powell, Ohio)

Record: 19-1

6. Lincoln-Way West High School (New Lenox, Ill.)

Record: 21-3

7. York High School (Elmhurst, Ill.)

Record: 18-4

8. Lockport High School (Ill.)

Record: 20-1

9. Wheaton Warrenville South (Wheaton, Ill.)

Record: 18-4

10. Glenbrook South High School (Glenview, Ill.)

Record: 16-3

11. Belleville East High School (Ill.)

Record: 20-2

12. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Record: 17-1

13. Hudsonville High School (Mich.)

Record: 24-1

14. Cathedral High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Record: 18-3

15. Moeller High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 11-4

Northeast Region:

1. Shaler High School (Pa.)

Record: 26-1-2

2. Exeter High School (Reading, Pa.)

Record: 16-1

3. Old Bridge High School (N.J.)

Record: 11-0

4. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.)

Record: 10-0

5. Southern Regional (Stafford, N.J.)

Record: 11-1

6. Central York High School (York, Pa.)

Record: 4-0-1

7. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)

Record: 24-7

8. Manheim Central High School (Pa.)

Record: 8-1

9. Simsbury High School (Conn.)

Record: 8-0

10. Fair Lawn High School (N.J.)

Record: 9-0

South Region: 

1. Winter Park High School (Fla.)

Record: 21-0

2. Lake Howell High School (Winter Park, Fla.)

Record: 23-1

3. Miami Senior High School (Fla.)

Record: 23-1

4. Timber Creek High School (Orlando, Fla.)

Record: 20-5

5. Marvin Ridge High School (Waxhaw, N.C.)

Record: 16-0

6. West Forsyth High School (Clemmons, N.C.)

Record: 14-1

7. Allatoona High School (Acworth, Ga.)

Record: 11-0

8. Freedom High School (Orlando, Fla.)

Record: 19-5

9. Kings Academy (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Record: 20-5

10. Denmark High School (Alpharetta, Ga.)

Record: 5-1

