2024 SEC baseball tournament bracket

The Southeastern Conference Tournament will be held, Tuesday-Sunday, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Tennessee and Kentucky won the SEC regular-season championship. The Vols are a No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament, while the Wildcats are a No. 3 seed.

Arkansas won the SEC West and will be a No. 2 seed in Hoover.

Below are game times and dates for the SEC Tournament.

Date Game Time (EDT) Matchup TV May 21 1 10:30 a.m. No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 LSU SEC Network 2 30 min after G1 No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 10 South Carolina SEC Network 3 5:30 p.m. No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. No. 9 Florida SEC Network 4 30 min after G3 No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Ole Miss SEC Network May 22 5 10:30 a.m. No. 3 Kentucky vs. WG1 SEC Network 6 30 min after G5 No. 2 Arkansas vs. WG2 SEC Network 7 5:30 p.m. No. 1 Tennessee vs. WG3 SEC Network 8 30 min after G7 No. 4 Texas A&M vs. WG4 SEC Network May 23 9 10:30 a.m. LG5 vs. LG6 SEC Network 10 30 min after G9 LG7 vs. LG8 SEC Network 11 5:30 p.m. WG5 vs. WG6 SEC Network 12 30 min after G11 WG7 vs. WG8 SEC Network May 24 13 4:00 p.m. WG9 vs. LG11 SEC Network 14 30 min after G13 WG10 vs. LG12 SEC Network May 25 15 1 p.m. WG13 vs. WG11 SEC Network 16 30 min after G15 WG14 vs. WG12 SEC Network May 26 17 3 p.m. Championship: WG15 vs. WG16 ESPN2

