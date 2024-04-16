2024 RBC Heritage Thursday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch
A week after the first men’s major championship of the year, the stakes don’t get much lower on the PGA Tour.
The 2024 RBC Heritage is set to kick off Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The tournament is the fifth signature event on the PGA Tour’s schedule for 2024, and most of the top players in the world are expected to be in the field, like world No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick and many others.
The purse at the RBC Heritage is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.
RBC: Odds, picks to win
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2024 RBC Heritage. All times listed are ET.
Thursday tee times
1st tee
Time
Players
8:15 a.m.
Alejandro Tosti
8:25 a.m.
Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes
8:35 a.m.
Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen
8:45 a.m.
Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson
8:55 a.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young
9:05 a.m.
Tony Finau, Adam Schenk
9:15 a.m.
Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes
9:25 a.m.
Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama
9:35 a.m.
Jason Day, Eric Cole
9:50 a.m.
Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An
10 a.m.
Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam
10:10 a.m.
Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim
10:20 a.m.
Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston
10:30 a.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth
10:40 a.m.
Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala
10:50 a.m.
Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
11 a.m.
Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner
11:10 a.m.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips
11:25 a.m.
Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris
11:35 a.m.
Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry
11:45 a.m.
Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry
11:55 a.m.
Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp
12:05 p.m.
Corey Conners, Tom Hoge
12:15 p.m.
Tom Kim, Harris English
12:25 p.m.
Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay
12:35 p.m.
Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers
12:45 p.m.
Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd
1 p.m.
Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy
1:10 p.m.
Taylor Moore, Justin Rose
1:20 p.m.
Brian Harman, Sungjae Im
1:30 p.m.
Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
1:40 p.m.
Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy
1:50 p.m.
Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
2 p.m.
Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
2:10 p.m.
Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the RBC Heritage on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.
Thursday, April 18
Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m
ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m
Friday, April 19
Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-6 p.m
Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m
ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m
Saturday, April 20
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m
ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m
Sunday, April 21
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m
ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m