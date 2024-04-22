2024 RBC Heritage purse payout: The insane amount of money Scottie Scheffler has earned

Five starts, four wins, and a crazy amount of cash. Not only has Scottie Scheffler won a lot over the last two months, he won big events, which have equaled massive paydays.

The most recent victory came Monday at the RBC Heritage, a PGA Tour signature event. Here are his last five starts:

Arnold Palmer Invitational: $4,000,000

The Players Championship: $4,500,000

Texas Children’s Houston Open: $553,735

Masters Tournament: $3,600,000

RBC Heritage: $3,600,000

It adds up to $16,253,735. Those five events, alone, would have him 143rd on the PGA Tour’s career earnings list. In actuality, he’s now 10th in official career earnings with $61,258,464. He's also closing in on the single-season record he set last year with $21,014,342.

Here's a look at how the $20-million purse was paid out at Harbour Town.