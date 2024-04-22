Advertisement

2024 RBC Heritage purse payout: The insane amount of money Scottie Scheffler has earned

Golf Channel
Five starts, four wins, and a crazy amount of cash. Not only has Scottie Scheffler won a lot over the last two months, he won big events, which have equaled massive paydays.

The most recent victory came Monday at the RBC Heritage, a PGA Tour signature event. Here are his last five starts:

  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: $4,000,000

  • The Players Championship: $4,500,000

  • Texas Children’s Houston Open: $553,735

  • Masters Tournament: $3,600,000

  • RBC Heritage: $3,600,000

It adds up to $16,253,735. Those five events, alone, would have him 143rd on the PGA Tour’s career earnings list. In actuality, he’s now 10th in official career earnings with $61,258,464. He's also closing in on the single-season record he set last year with $21,014,342.

Here's a look at how the $20-million purse was paid out at Harbour Town.

FINISH

PLAYER

EARNINGS

1

Scottie Scheffler

$3,600,000

2

Sahith Theegala

$2,180,000

T3

Wyndham Clark

$1,180,000

T3

Patrick Cantlay

$1,180,000

T5

Justin Thomas

$711,250

T5

J.T. Poston

$711,250

T5

Patrick Rodgers

$711,250

T5

Sepp Straka

$711,250

9

Collin Morikawa

$585,000

T10

Chris Kirk

$525,000

T10

Ludvig Åberg

$525,000

T12

Brian Harman

$397,000

T12

Tony Finau

$397,000

T12

Sungjae Im

$397,000

T12

Russell Henley

$397,000

T12

Séamus Power

$397,000

17

Austin Eckroat

$325,000

T18

Jason Day

$222,000

T18

Rickie Fowler

$222,000

T18

Andrew Putnam

$222,000

T18

Akshay Bhatia

$222,000

T18

Si Woo Kim

$222,000

T18

Tom Kim

$222,000

T18

Brice Garnett

$222,000

T18

Xander Schauffele

$222,000

T18

Stephan Jaeger

$222,000

T18

Tom Hoge

$222,000

T28

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

$137,000

T28

Harris English

$137,000

T28

Matt Fitzpatrick

$137,000

T28

Denny McCarthy

$137,000

T28

Thomas Detry

$137,000

T33

Erik van Rooyen

$106,667

T33

Kurt Kitayama

$106,667

T33

Lucas Glover

$106,667

T33

Eric Cole

$106,667

T33

Alejandro Tosti

$106,667

T33

Rory McIlroy

$106,667

T39

Grayson Murray

$87,000

T39

Mackenzie Hughes

$87,000

T39

Jordan Spieth

$87,000

T42

Webb Simpson

$77,000

T42

Adam Hadwin

$77,000

T44

Sam Burns

$63,160

T44

Justin Rose

$63,160

T44

Adam Svensson

$63,160

T44

Corey Conners

$63,160

T44

Will Zalatoris

$63,160

T49

Cameron Davis

$49,867

T49

Tommy Fleetwood

$49,867

T49

Matthieu Pavon

$49,867

T49

Peter Malnati

$49,867

T49

Nick Taylor

$49,867

T49

Adam Schenk

$49,867

T55

Chandler Phillips

$46,600

T55

Keegan Bradley

$46,600

T55

Max Homa

$46,600

T58

Lee Hodges

$45,200

T58

Erik Barnes

$45,200

T58

Taylor Moore

$45,200

T58

Brendon Todd

$45,200

T62

Cameron Young

$44,000

T62

Jake Knapp

$44,000

T64

Gary Woodland

$43,000

T64

Shane Lowry

$43,000

T64

Emiliano Grillo

$43,000

67

Byeong Hun An

$42,200

68

Kevin Kisner

$41,800

69

Nick Dunlap

$41,400