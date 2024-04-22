2024 RBC Heritage purse payout: The insane amount of money Scottie Scheffler has earned
Five starts, four wins, and a crazy amount of cash. Not only has Scottie Scheffler won a lot over the last two months, he won big events, which have equaled massive paydays.
The most recent victory came Monday at the RBC Heritage, a PGA Tour signature event. Here are his last five starts:
Arnold Palmer Invitational: $4,000,000
The Players Championship: $4,500,000
Texas Children’s Houston Open: $553,735
Masters Tournament: $3,600,000
RBC Heritage: $3,600,000
It adds up to $16,253,735. Those five events, alone, would have him 143rd on the PGA Tour’s career earnings list. In actuality, he’s now 10th in official career earnings with $61,258,464. He's also closing in on the single-season record he set last year with $21,014,342.
Here's a look at how the $20-million purse was paid out at Harbour Town.
FINISH
PLAYER
EARNINGS
1
Scottie Scheffler
$3,600,000
2
Sahith Theegala
$2,180,000
T3
Wyndham Clark
$1,180,000
T3
Patrick Cantlay
$1,180,000
T5
Justin Thomas
$711,250
T5
J.T. Poston
$711,250
T5
Patrick Rodgers
$711,250
T5
Sepp Straka
$711,250
9
Collin Morikawa
$585,000
T10
Chris Kirk
$525,000
T10
Ludvig Åberg
$525,000
T12
Brian Harman
$397,000
T12
Tony Finau
$397,000
T12
Sungjae Im
$397,000
T12
Russell Henley
$397,000
T12
Séamus Power
$397,000
17
Austin Eckroat
$325,000
T18
Jason Day
$222,000
T18
Rickie Fowler
$222,000
T18
Andrew Putnam
$222,000
T18
Akshay Bhatia
$222,000
T18
Si Woo Kim
$222,000
T18
Tom Kim
$222,000
T18
Brice Garnett
$222,000
T18
Xander Schauffele
$222,000
T18
Stephan Jaeger
$222,000
T18
Tom Hoge
$222,000
T28
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
$137,000
T28
Harris English
$137,000
T28
Matt Fitzpatrick
$137,000
T28
Denny McCarthy
$137,000
T28
Thomas Detry
$137,000
T33
Erik van Rooyen
$106,667
T33
Kurt Kitayama
$106,667
T33
Lucas Glover
$106,667
T33
Eric Cole
$106,667
T33
Alejandro Tosti
$106,667
T33
Rory McIlroy
$106,667
T39
Grayson Murray
$87,000
T39
Mackenzie Hughes
$87,000
T39
Jordan Spieth
$87,000
T42
Webb Simpson
$77,000
T42
Adam Hadwin
$77,000
T44
Sam Burns
$63,160
T44
Justin Rose
$63,160
T44
Adam Svensson
$63,160
T44
Corey Conners
$63,160
T44
Will Zalatoris
$63,160
T49
Cameron Davis
$49,867
T49
Tommy Fleetwood
$49,867
T49
Matthieu Pavon
$49,867
T49
Peter Malnati
$49,867
T49
Nick Taylor
$49,867
T49
Adam Schenk
$49,867
T55
Chandler Phillips
$46,600
T55
Keegan Bradley
$46,600
T55
Max Homa
$46,600
T58
Lee Hodges
$45,200
T58
Erik Barnes
$45,200
T58
Taylor Moore
$45,200
T58
Brendon Todd
$45,200
T62
Cameron Young
$44,000
T62
Jake Knapp
$44,000
T64
Gary Woodland
$43,000
T64
Shane Lowry
$43,000
T64
Emiliano Grillo
$43,000
67
Byeong Hun An
$42,200
68
Kevin Kisner
$41,800
69
Nick Dunlap
$41,400