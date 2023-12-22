Which 2024 OU football signees will participate in practice for Sooners before Alamo Bowl?

NORMAN — The Sooners welcomed 27 prospects to their football program during National Signing Day on Wednesday.

And as OU prepares for its Alamo Bowl game against Arizona on Dec. 28 in San Antonio, some of those signees are getting to work right away.

OU announced seven freshman mid-year enrollees who'll participate in the remainder of the team's bowl practices. Here's a complete look at that list:

Seven OU football early signees practicing before Alamo Bowl

Eli Bowen, DB: The 5-foot-9, 165-pound defensive back is rated by 247Sports as a three-star prospect. Bowen is the younger brother of OU freshman Peyton Bowen.

Wyatt Gilmore, DL: The 6-4, 240-pound defensive lineman is rated as a four-star prospect. Gilmore chose OU over programs such as Kansas State, Miami and Minnesota.

Jaydan Hardy, DB: The 5-11, 165-pound defensive back is rated as a four-star prospect. Hardy chose OU over programs such as Oregon, SMU and Texas A&M.

Michael Hawkins, QB: The 6-2, 195-pound quarterback is rated as a three-star prospect. Hawkins is the son of Michael Hawkins Sr., who played cornerback for OU in 2002.

Jayden Jackson, DL: The 6-2, 300-pound defensive lineman is rated as a four-star prospect. Jackson chose OU over programs such as Florida, Miami and Texas.

Xavier Robinson, RB: The 6-2, 220-pound running back from Carl Albert High is rated as a three-star prospect. Robinson chose OU over programs such as Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Notre Dame.

Nigel Smith, DL: The 6-5, 260-pound defensive lineman is rated as a four-star prospect. Smith chose OU over programs such as Alabama, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

