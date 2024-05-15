2024 NFL schedule release: Colts won’t play Bills or Dolphins in Week 2

The 2024 NFL schedule will officially be released on Wednesday May 15th at 8:00 PM ET. However, the schedule leaks have already begun.

While none of the reported schedule leaks specifically pertain to the Indianapolis Colts, a few of them have included opponents of the Colts this season.

With Green Bay facing Philadelphia in Brazil in Week 1 and New York traveling to San Francisco for Monday Night football that same week, we know the Colts won’t be playing either the Packers or Jets to begin the season.

In addition to that, we now know that Buffalo and Miami will open up Week 2 on Thursday Night football–meaning that neither of those teams will be Week 2 opponents for the Colts.

Here is a snippet of what NFL.com’s Kevin Patra wrote about the Bills vs. Dolphins matchup:

“Quarterback Josh Allen leads a revamped Bills squad that underwent drastic changes, including moving on from several veteran defensive players and seeing their top two receivers — Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis — leave the building. We’ll find out early if the changes were the start of a rebuild or simply a refresh, with Allen and Co. continuing to roll through the division. “Miami got off to a scorching start last season before injuries decimated the defense, and the offense limped to the end of the line.”

Whenever the Colts do end up facing the Bills and Dolphins, both teams should provide a litmus test for where Indianapolis stands within the AFC. The Bills and Dolphins each finished 11-6 last season, making the playoffs, and both had their seasons ended by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although the schedule is not set, we do know who the Colts’ 2024 opponents will be. As of now, Sharp Football – with the help of win projections from the Vegas oddsmakers – has the Colts with the seventh-easiest schedule this season.

Below are the Colts’ home and road opponents for the 2024 season:

Home

Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears

Away

Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire