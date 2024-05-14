Indianapolis Colts won’t open up regular season vs. Jets

The 2024 NFL schedule will officially be released on Wednesday, May 15th, at 8:00 PM ET. However, before then, there will be some leaks and rumors about the Colts’ 2024 schedule.

At this time, there hasn’t been anything specific to the Colts that’s been revealed, but what we have learned is that their Week 1 opponent won’t be the New York Jets.

The Jets are one of the Colts’ road opponents this season, but according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New York will open up their season at San Francisco on Monday Night football.

Whenever the Jets and Colts do face each other, New York should provide Indianapolis with a good test. Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson will test a Colts’ secondary that has some unknowns as of now, while the Jets’ defense ranked 10th last season in points per game allowed.

With the Green Bay Packers beginning their season in Brazil against Philadelphia, we also know that the Colts won’t be facing them in Week 1 either.

Although at this time we do not know what the Colts’ specific schedule will look like, we do know who their opponents are.

According to Sharp Football, the Colts have the seventh-easiest strength of schedule – based on projected win totals that were determined by the oddsmakers for each of the teams’ opponents – heading into the upcoming season.

As a refresher, below are the Colts’ home and road opponents for the 2024 season:

Home

Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears

Away

Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire