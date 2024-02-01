2024 NFL Mock Draft Top 10: Who will Jets and Giants select?

The Senior Bowl is winding down in Mobile. That means the first step in the NFL Draft taking shape is, too. Next up is the NFL Combine, followed by free agency and Pro Days. Then the finalization of draft boards.

This is a good time, albeit early, for our first mock draft — or a variation of it.

Here’s how the first 10 selections might turn out:

Justin Fields showed flashes for Chicago this season, especially toward the tail end of it. He ended up setting career-highs in completion percentage (61.4) and passing yards (2,562) to go with 16 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He also rushed for 657 yards and four scores. There are some who feel the Bears should deal the No. 1 pick and run it back with him. That’s simply too risky. Williams draws pro comparisons to Patrick Mahomes. No way Chicago (who already passed up on Deshaun Watson and Mahomes in the draft) can be known as the team that makes that mistake again.

Daniels enjoyed quite the rise up draft boards thanks to his Heisman-winning 2023. He might not be the second-best prospect in this class, but his dual-threat ability will ignite this fan base and provide a new face of the franchise. He’s someone owner Josh Harris and head coach Dan Quinn can build around.

Strength of schedule is why the Patriots are selecting third. It doesn’t matter — they still get the quarterback they covet in Maye. New head coach Jerod Mayo has all but promised fans he’s taking a quarterback in this year’s draft. That means the end of Mac Jones.

No. 4: Arizona Cardinals - Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Harrison is arguably the best player in this year’s draft and is viewed by many scouts as a can’t-miss prospect. The Cardinals need far more than just a receiver, but they can’t pass up Harrison. This selection is the one you should keep an eye on for a potential trade-up. It sure seems like Chicago, Washington and New England are locked into their picks (quarterbacks). If one of them were to go with Harrison, though, there would be more than a few teams interested in moving up to No. 4 to take the quarterback who falls.

Jim Harbaugh is in. Good news: He doesn’t need a quarterback. Bad news: The Chargers aren’t selecting fifth because they’re fine everywhere else. The key is and always will be Herbert, though. Alt will go a long way toward keeping him upright and healthy. Receiver is also a possibility here.



Nov 18, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) celebrates his 40-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter against the Georgia State Panthers at Tiger Stadium. / Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6: Giants - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Offensive tackle is an option here. The Giants would likely be all over Alt if he fell. He could take over at right tackle (because Andrew Thomas is left), allowing New York to kick the struggling Evan Neal to guard. This is a deep tackle draft, though. The Giants, armed with two second-round picks, could easily trade back into the first round to get someone like J.C. Latham (Alabama) or Amarius Mims (Georgia). Nabers gives them a legitimate No. 1 option at receiver. The Giants offense has been devoid of a legitimate receiver for far too long. This addition gives them a receiving trio of Nabers, Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson. They also have Darren Waller at tight end and will try to bring back running back Saquon Barkley, albeit on their terms.

The Titans need an offensive tackle. They’re left with Fashanu after Alt goes to the Chargers. There are some questions about his ability to run block, but he might be the best pass-blocking offensive lineman in the draft.

No. 8: Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama

The Falcons desperately need to find someone who can rush the passer. Turner had 22.5 sacks during his three-year career at Alabama, including a college-high 10.0 in 2023.

No. 9: Chicago Bears - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The Bears got Williams with the No. 1 selection. Now they must go to work making his life easy. Pairing Odunze with D.J. Moore would go a long way toward doing just that. Michael Penix’s go-to guy caught 92 passes for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns.

No. 10: Jets - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

The Jets enter this offseason needing two major pieces on the offensive line: Left tackle, and depending on where they decide to play Alijah Vera-Tucker, either right tackle or right guard. It’s highly unlikely Alt or Fashanu fall to No. 10, and without a second-round pick, the Jets aren’t in a position to trade up. Fuaga, whom GM Joe Douglas got an up-close look at during the Senior Bowl, steps in as a Day 1 starter.