2024 NFL draft: Tiki Barber to announce Giants’ Day 2 picks

The NFL is continuing its effort to “connect the game’s greats with the next generation of stars,” so they will have many NFL Legends and several active players up to the podium at the 2024 NFL draft to announce some of their former team’s 2024 selections.

For the New York Giants, running back Tiki Barber will serve as their legend by announcing their Day 2 picks — No. 47 in Round 2 and No. 70, in Round 3.

For Day 2, here are the NFL Legends and active players who will announce picks at the 2024 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/sKxhdJlmPJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2024

Much to Barber’s delight, there is no chance he’ll have to announce quarterback J.J. McCarthy to his former team after the Michigan product was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in Round 1.

Barber is the Giants’ all-time leading rusher and a member of the team’s Ring of Honor.

Barber is inching closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame having reached the semifinal stage for the first time since retiring in 2006. He already has a bully pulpit as a co-host on WFAN’s drive-time radio spot and this should keep his name in the hopper for some potential voters to absorb.

