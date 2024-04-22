2024 NFL Draft: Find out when and how to stream the draft on ESPN+, FuboTV

The biggest day of the football offseason is almost here, as the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 25. Whether you want to watch in order to prepare for your own fantasy football dynasty draft or you're hoping to see the future of your favorite football team change for the better, we're with you. This year, you can watch the NFL Draft on cable TV or with streaming services like ESPN+ and FuboTV. Keep scrolling for the lowdown on the three-day event and how you can see every pick for free.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25 and will span three days, wrapping up with the seventh and final round on Saturday, April 27. There will be more than 250 players drafted over the course of seven rounds, with every round taking place in Detroit, Michigan around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

First round : Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. EST.

Second and third rounds : Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. EST

Fourth round: Saturday, April 27 at noon EST

What channel is the NFL Draft on?

You can watch the 2024 NFL Draft live on ABC, ESPN (channel 206 on DirecTV, channel 140 on Dish), and NFL Network (channel 212 on DirecTV, channel 154 on Dish). However, you can also stream every pick without cable.

Can I watch the draft without cable?

Yes! You can stream the NFL Draft on ESPN+, FuboTV, and more. We break down your streaming options below.

How to stream the NFL Draft on ESPN+

ESPN+ alone costs $10.99 per month. You can also opt to for a yearly subscription and pay $109.99 annually, a slight discount from the monthly subscription cost. A subscription will give you access to NFL Draft coverage, exclusive ESPN content, and so much more.

If you want even more out of your subscription, you can sign up for the Disney bundle that includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu. That inclusive streaming bundle will set you back $14.99 a month and let you watch live sports, movies, hit shows, and more.

How to stream the NFL Draft on FuboTV

As for FuboTV, new users can take advantage of a one week trial offer to stream the draft and other sports for free. Once that ends, you can try out a full plan for as low as $79.99 per month.

Can you stream the NFL Draft on Peacock?

Live coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft will be available on Peacock. The streaming service includes the NFL Channel, which is the league's free (ad-supported) streaming option. You can sign up for Peacock today for as low as $5.99 a month or $59.99 annually.

How to watch the NFL Draft for free

You can watch live coverage of the NFL Draft for free with FuboTV. The streaming service offers a seven-day free trial that'll certainly span the entirety of the three-day draft. This trial isn't binding either, as you can cancel it anytime during those seven days.

What is the NFL Draft order?

The order of the NFL Draft is subject to change, as there are usually trades in every round. As of now, this is how the first round shakes out:

Credit: NFL UK

Who has the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft

The first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft belongs to the Chicago Bears. Although the No. 1 overall pick usually belongs to the team with the worst record in the previous season, the Carolina Panthers, who finished last in the 2023 campaign, traded their selection to Chicago a year ago.

The Bears are expected to use this prized pick on USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 thanks to his 52-touchdown season. Fellow quarterbacks Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy could also go early in the first round, or perhaps a struggling team opts for some wide receiver help from the electrifying Marvin Harrison Jr.

There are plenty of more picks in the second through seventh rounds of the draft. Check out this link for the complete order of the 2024 NFL Draft.

