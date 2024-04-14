2024 NFL Draft Scenarios: 3 ways the Jaguars can improve their WR room, including a trade

As the 2024 NFL Draft quickly approaches, we at the Florida Times-Union are taking the next couple of weeks to break down various draft scenarios for the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve positions of need.

Through the first few months of the offseason, the Jaguars worked to rebuild their roster with general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson targeting leadership on both sides of the football.

The team targeted former Buffalo Bills receiver Gabe Davis and center Mitch Morse while they acquired a slew of defenders including the team's top target, defensive lineman Arik Armstead.

Latest mock draft: Who will the Jaguars take in the 2024 NFL Draft? Latest 7-round mock draft for Jacksonville

Still, Jacksonville's roster isn't completely rebuilt, and the team can take plenty of paths in this month's draft to get there. To begin, we will look at the team's wide receiver room and figure out how the Jaguars can improve one of the biggest holes on the team.

The Jaguars allowed Calvin Ridley to walk in free agency, bringing in Davis and return specialist Devin Duvernay. There's plenty of work to be done.

Over the coming days, we will address six of the team's biggest areas of weakness to field a much-improved squad in September. Let's get started.

2024 NFL Draft Scenario No. 1: Jaguars trade a haul to move up, draft LSU receiver Malik Nabers

Tigers reciever Malik Nabers 8 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on Georgia State in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 18, 2023.

The Jaguars are doing their homework on some of the top receivers in this year's draft. One player the team has shown some interest in, in particular, is LSU receiver Malik Nabers. Nabers is thought of as one of the top three players at his position in this year's draft.

Though Jacksonville has shown interest in Nabers — the team reportedly met with him before his Pro Day in March — the Jaguars will likely have to do significant work to move up to acquire his talents.

According to the Jimmy Johnson draft trade value chart, Jacksonville would need to send pick No. 17 (worth 950 points) and likely their second-round choice (pick No. 48, 420 points) to move up to acquire the No. 9 pick from the Chicago Bears (1,350 points). That gives Chicago a value of 1,370 points.

The actual trade likely would include more picks, however, that is the benchmark given Jacksonville's third-round choice (pick No. 96) is worth just 116 points.

Picking Nabers to pair with Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Davis would be a coup for Jacksonville and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Nabers accounted for 3,003 yards on 189 receptions and 21 touchdowns at LSU. His athleticism is well-documented and he potentially would be the team's No. 1 receiver on the first day of training camp.

2024 NFL Draft Scenario No. 2: Jaguars trade for former Trevor Lawrence teammate Tee Higgins

Nov 5, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reacts after making a catch against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

It seems as if the NFL world is simply forgetting that star wideout Tee Higgins requested a trade from the Bengals in March, just ahead of free agency.

The Jaguars are a team that shouldn't forget.

Though there haven't been any reports indicating Cincinnati is willing to part with one of its star wideouts, the writing is on the wall for him to leave one way or another after playing this season out on the franchise tag.

The Jaguars could acquire Higgins with their first-round choice, and it wouldn't be a bad idea. Since entering the league as the first pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins has caught 257 passes for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns. His best seasons came in 2021-22 when Higgins posted back-to-back 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons with a total of 13 touchdowns.

The Jaguars have addressed one of their outside receiver positions with Davis but a hole has been left vacant with the departure of receiver Calvin Ridley. Higgins immediately fills that hole and would likely operate as Lawrence's No. 1 target just as he did at Clemson.

2024 NFL Draft Scenario No. 3: Jaguars stay put, select highest-graded receiver at pick 17

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch over Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The catch would be the last touchdown for the Longhorns in the 31-37 loss to Washington.

Perhaps the most likely way the Jaguars will address their receiver position is by simply taking a player at whatever selection they feel makes sense early.

At pick No. 17, Jacksonville will be left with the second tier of receivers that includes Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell and LSU receiver Brian Thomas. We selected Thomas in our first mock draft, and he is a player who could immediately fill in to replace Ridley.

Mitchell also makes sense as one of the most athletic receivers in this year's class. At Texas, Mitchell caught 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was one of the most productive receivers in an offense that fielded mediocre quarterback play.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @Demetrius82.

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, please consider becoming a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars 2024 NFL Draft: 3 scenarios to fix wide receiver room