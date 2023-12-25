2024 NFL Draft order: How Week 16 results impacted Patriots' pick position originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The race for the No. 1 overall pick heated up considerably in Week 16.

The New England Patriots began the weekend with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to their 3-11 record, which was tied with the Arizona Cardinals for second-worst in the NFL behind the 2-12 Carolina Panthers.

But if the goal is the highest pick possible, New England didn't get much help Sunday.

The Panthers lost a 33-30 heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers, who barely held on for the win when Carolina quarterback Bryce Young spiked the ball a fraction of a second too late with his team in position to attempt a game-tying field goal. The Bears own the rights to the Panthers' 2024 first-rounder, and the narrow loss helped Chicago maintain the rights to the No. 1 overall pick.

The Panthers aren't able to get back to the line in time and the Packers hold on for the win! pic.twitter.com/pdLOY9UjDC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2023

Elsewhere, the Cardinals fell 27-16 to the Bears to drop to 3-12 and briefly vault New England into the No. 2 pick at 3-12. If the Patriots lose to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night, however, they would jump back up to No. 2; the first tiebreaker for draft order is reverse strength of schedule, and the Patriots (.529) currently have an easier strength of schedule than the Cardinals (.557), giving them the tiebreaker.

Just behind the Cardinals and Patriots are the Washington Commanders, who fell to 4-11 when New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein booted a game-winning 54-yard field goal with five seconds remaining Sunday. The Commanders have an easier strength of schedule at the moment as well (.493), so they could move ahead of the Patriots if they lose out and New England wins one more game.

Here's a look at the current 2024 NFL Draft order, which we'll update through the remaining Week 16 games:

10. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-8

9. New York Jets, 6-9

8. Chicago Bears, 6-9

7. New York Giants, 5-9

6. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-10

5. Tennessee Titans, 5-10

4. Washington Commanders, 4-11

2. New England Patriots, 3-11

3. Arizona Cardinals, 3-12

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers, 2-13)